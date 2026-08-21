How to buy Primeira Liga 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices, venue information and more

Porto came out on top in the battle of the 'Big 3' Portuguese sides last season to reign supreme as Primeira Liga champions for the 31st time. With both Benfica and Sporting CP keen to recapture the crown, we're set for another thrilling campaign.
While the two Lisbon giants and Porto tend to grab the majority of the Portuguese football headlines, there are fifteen other Primeira Liga clubs who are aiming to make positive strides over the coming months and you can book match tickets to see any of them play live today.
Let GOAL give you all the latest Portuguese Primeira Liga ticket information, including the upcoming schedule, where you can buy match tickets and how much they cost.
Upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga standout fixtures
Date & Time (local)
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Fri, Aug 28 (8.15pm)
Rio Ave vs Sporting CP
Estádio dos Arcos (Vila do Conde)
Sat, Aug 29 (3.30pm)
Alverca vs Santa Clara
Alverca Football Club Stadium (Alverca do Ribatejo)
Sat, Aug 29 (3.30pm)
Arouca vs Marítimo
Estádio Municipal de Arouca (Arouca)
Sat, Aug 29 (6pm)
Académico de Viseu vs Porto
Estádio Municipal do Fontelo (Viseu)
Sun, Aug 30 (3.30pm)
Nacional vs Estrela
Estádio da Madeira (Funchal, Madeira)
Sun, Aug 30 (6pm)
Casa Pia vs Moreirense
Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior (Rio Maior)
Sun, Aug 30 (8.30pm)
Famalicão vs Gil Vicente
Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho (Vila Nova de Famalicão)
Mon, Aug 31 (6.45pm)
Benfica vs Estoril
Estádio da Luz (Lisbon)
Mon, Aug 31 (8.45pm)
Sporting Braga vs Vitória Guimarães
Braga Municipal Stadium (Braga)
Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)
Marítimo vs Benfica
Estádio do Marítimo (Funchal, Madeira)
Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)
Porto vs Moreirense
Estádio do Dragão (Porto)
Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)
Sporting CP vs Nacional
Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon)
Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)
Alverca vs Sporting Braga
Alverca Football Club (Alverca do Ribatejo)
Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)
Estrela vs Famalicão
Estádio José Gomes (Amadora)
Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)
Gil Vicente vs Académico de Viseu
Estádio Cidade de Barcelos (Barcelos)
Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)
Santa Clara vs Rio Ave
Estádio de São Miguel (Ponta Delgada, Azores)
Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA)
Vitória Guimarães vs Casa Pia
Dom Afonso Henriques (Guimaraes)
How to buy Portuguese Primeira Liga tickets
Official Portuguese Primeira Liga tickets can be purchased directly from the individual host club's ticketing channels, as the league does not sell centralized tickets.
Tickets for regular fixtures generally go on sale 10 to 14 days before matchday for club members, with remaining seats opening to the general public roughly a week before the game.
It's worth noting though, that if you want to watch high-profile fixtures like O Clássico (Benfica vs Porto) or the Derby de Lisboa (Benfica vs Sporting CP), tickets almost never go on general sale, as club members tend to purchase all available tickets.
In addition, fans can purchase Portuguese Primeira Liga match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.
How much are Portuguese Primeira Liga tickets?
Official Portuguese Primeira Liga match tickets vary significantly depending on the club, opposition, and your membership status, with standard general public baseline tickets typically ranging from €30-€90. For club members (known as Sócios), prices can drop to €15-€40 per match.
However, as the Primeira Liga is highly localized, pricing frameworks are determined independently by individual clubs, especially by Benfica, Sporting CP and Porto.
Keep tabs on the clubs' official ticket portals for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.
Portuguese Primeira Liga records and statistics
The Portuguese Primeira Liga, established in 1934, is famously dominated by the 'Big Three' (Os Três Grandes) - Benfica, Porto, and Sporting CP. Together, they have won all but two championships in the league's history. Those two non-Big 3 triumphs were achieved by Belenenses (1945-46) and Boavista (2000-01).
Consecutive Titles: Porto are the only club to win 5 consecutive titles, achieving this feat from 1994–1999.
Longest Unbeaten Streak: Porto set the record with 58 consecutive league games unbeaten under Sérgio Conceição between 2020 and 2022.
The 2001 Boavista Shockwave: Boavista broke a 55-year monopoly held by the Big Three by capturing the 2000-01 title under manager Jaime Pacheco, prompting massive celebrations across the city of Porto.
No Relegation Ever: Benfica, Porto, Sporting CP have never been relegated since the league's foundation.
Portuguese Primeira Liga stadiums and venues
Club
Stadium & location
Capacity
Benfica
Estádio da Luz (Lisbon)
68,100
Sporting CP
Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon)
52,095
Porto
Estádio do Dragão (Porto)
50,033
Sporting Braga
Estádio Municipal de Braga (Braga)
30,286
Vitória de Guimarães
Estádio D. Afonso Henriques (Guimaraes)
30,029
Santa Clara
Estádio de São Miguel (Ponta Delgada, Azores)
12,500
Gil Vicente
Estádio Cidade de Barcelos (Barcelos)
12,046
Marítimo
Estádio do Marítimo (Funchal, Madeira)
10,600
Estrela
Estádio José Gomes (Amadora)
9,288
Casa Pia
Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior (Rio Maior)*
7,000
Alverca
Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca (Alverca do Ribatejo)
6,932
Académico de Viseu
Estádio Municipal do Fontelo (Viseu)
6,912
Moreirense
Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas (Moreira de Cónegos)
6,150
Rio Ave
Estádio dos Arcos (Vila do Conde)
5,300
Nacional
Estádio da Madeira (Funchal, Madeira)
5,200
Famalicão
Estádio Municipal de Famalicão (Vila Nova de Famalicão)
5,186
Estoril
Estádio António Coimbra da Mota (Estoril)
5,094
Arouca
Estádio Municipal de Arouca (Arouca)
5,000
*Note: Casa Pia play their home matches at the neutral Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior, while their own ground does not meet top-tier league requirements.