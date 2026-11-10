How to get NBA Manchester Game 2027 tickets: San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans, January ticket prices, Co-op Live information and more

A selection of the world's best basketball stars are heading to the UK in the new year. While NBA teams have visited British shores for regular season encounters on 10 previous occasions, this will be the first time that a city outside London will be hosting a match-up.

Book tickets today to see San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans at the Co-op Live in Manchester on January 17.

Fourteen NBA teams/franchises have played games in the UK since 2011, but San Antonio and New Orleans will be new additions to the growing list. It gives UK fans the chance to see the likes of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray in action.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need to know ahead of the upcoming NBA Manchester 2027 encounter, including how much they cost and where you can buy them.

When's NBA Manchester Game 2027?

Date Fixture (local time) Tickets Venue (location) Sunday, January 17 San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans (3.30pm GMT) Tickets Co-op Live (Manchester)

How to buy NBA Manchester Game 2027 tickets

Although official general admission tickets for the NBA Manchester Game 2027 are sold out, official premium packages do remain available. The general ticket sales were allocated via a random ballot system handled through Ticketmaster.

Hospitality options can be sourced directly from NBA Experiences. These do not require a ballot entry and range from lower-level seating to Hall of Fame courtside access. Packages include premium perks like a pre-game welcome reception, access to the NBA EXP Lounge, shootarounds with NBA legends, and on-court photos.

In addition to first-hand sales through official ticketing portals, fans can also purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

How much are NBA Manchester Game 2027 tickets?

During the initial ballot and presale windows, NBA Manchester face-value primary ticket prices ranged from roughly £60 to £450+ depending on the tier.

Upper Tier / Level 3 (Entry-Level) : Priced from £60 to £160 (resale markets range from £70–£110). These seats offer a birds-eye view from the highest rows of the arena.

: Priced from £60 to £160 (resale markets range from £70–£110). These seats offer a birds-eye view from the highest rows of the arena. Premium Level 2 / Mid-Bowl : Priced at around £200. This tier offers a balance between price and view from the middle tier of the arena.

: Priced at around £200. This tier offers a balance between price and view from the middle tier of the arena. Lower Bowl / Level 1 : Priced from £130 to £280 face value. These are the lower-tier permanent sections closest to the court.

: Priced from £130 to £280 face value. These are the lower-tier permanent sections closest to the court. Floor / Courtside (VIP Area): Face value started at £450 and upwards. These put you directly at court level.

Keep tabs on the official NBA ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Co-op Live

The Co-op Live in Manchester is one of the UK's newest and largest world-class arenas. It's situated in the Etihad Campus next to the City of Manchester Stadium.

Opened in May 2024, it has one of the biggest capacities of any indoor arena in Europe, with 23,500 seats. The arena has plans to host around 120 events per year. In addition to basketball, many other entertainment and sporting events have been and will be held there, including boxing, netball, tennis, esports, gymnastics and live music.

History of the NBA UK Games

London’s O2 Arena hosted all ten of the previous NBA regular season games played, the results of which were: