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FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup Final 2026Getty Images Sport
Book DFB-Pokal 2026/27 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get DFB-Pokal 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Final information & more

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DFB-Pokal
Bayern Munich

Here’s how you can be part of this season’s Cup frenzy on German soil

We're set for another fantastic season of DFB-Pokal (German Cup) action, which culminates with the Final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 29, 2027, and you could book tickets to one or some of the upcoming thrillers today.

Bayern Munich enter the new campaign as the reigning champions after a comprehensive 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart in last season's final, lifting the iconic-looking trophy for a record-extending 21st time. With Harry Kane finishing as the competition's top scorer last term, Bayern's aura in the DFB-Pokal shows no sign of fading, though as ever in Germany's historic cup competition, shocks against lower league opposition remain part of the appeal.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital DFB-Pokal ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.

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Upcoming DFB-Pokal 2026/27 fixtures

The first round draw threw up a host of intriguing ties, with holders Bayern Munich handed a trip to newly promoted 2. Bundesliga side VfL Osnabrück, and Borussia Dortmund travelling to Oberliga Hamburg outfit HEBC Hamburg. Bayern and Dortmund's matches are the last of the round, pushed back to September as both clubs first contest the Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup, Germany's traditional season curtain raiser, newly renamed in honour of the late Bayern and Germany great.

Bundesliga
Augsburg crest
Augsburg
FCA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

Below are the confirmed First Round fixtures involving Bundesliga sides.

Date & Time (CEST)FixtureVenueTickets
Fri Aug 21, 18:00St. Tönis vs Eintracht FrankfurtStadion Der Jahnsportanlage St. Tönis (Tönisvorst)Tickets
Fri Aug 21, 18:00Waldhof Mannheim vs 1. FC KaiserslauternCarl-Benz-Stadion (Mannheim)Tickets
Fri Aug 21, 18:00Preußen Münster vs Karlsruher SCPreußenstadion (Münster)Tickets
Fri Aug 21, 20:45Hansa Rostock vs VfB StuttgartOstseestadion (Rostock)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 13:00Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayer LeverkusenBRITA-Arena (Wiesbaden)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 13:00Energie Cottbus vs FC AugsburgStadion der Freundschaft (Cottbus)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 15:30Erzgebirge Aue vs TSG HoffenheimErzgebirgsstadion (Aue)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, TBCViktoria Cologne vs 1. FC NurnbergSportpark Höhenberg (Cologne)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, TBC1. FC Saarbrücken vs Hertha BerlinHermann-Neuberger-Stadion (Saarbrücken)Tickets
Sat Aug 22, 15:30MSV Duisburg vs ElversbergSchauinsland-Reisen-Arena (Duisburg)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, TBCEintracht Braunschweig vs 1. FC Union BerlinEintracht-Stadion (Braunschweig)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, TBCEintracht Trier vs RB LeipzigMoselstadion (Trier)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, 15:30Schott Mainz vs Borussia M'gladbachTSV Schott Mainz Geschäftsstelle (Mainz)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, 18:00Fortuna Düsseldorf vs FreiburgMerkur Spiel-Arena (Düsseldorf)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, TBCRot-Weiss Essen vs FC St. PauliStadion Essen (Essen)Tickets
Sun Aug 23, TBCSG Sonnenhof Großaspach vs Arminia BielefeldSkorpion-Arena (Großaspach)Tickets
Mon Aug 24, 18:00Verl vs Hamburger SVSCHÜCO Arena (Bielefeld)Tickets
Tue Sep 1, 20:45HEBC vs Borussia DortmundVolksparkstadion (Hamburg)Tickets
Wed Sep 2, 20:45Bayern Munich vs VfL OsnabrückAllianz Arena (Munich)Tickets

What is the full DFB-Pokal 2026/27 schedule?

RoundDate(s)Tickets
First RoundAugust 21-24 & September 1-2, 2026Tickets
Second RoundOctober 27-28, 2026Tickets
Round of 16December 1-2, 2026Tickets
Quarter-FinalsFebruary 2-3 & February 9-10, 2027Tickets
Semi-FinalsApril 20-21, 2027Tickets
FinalMay 29, 2027Tickets

How to buy DFB-Pokal 2026/27 tickets

For DFB-Pokal matches, tickets are primarily sold on the competing clubs' official sites or at their official shops.

They are typically released in phases, starting with club members and season ticket holders, before moving to a general public sale, if any remain.

When it comes to the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, the same process applies, although capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

Each of the two finalists are expected to receive approximately 20,000 to 25,000 tickets each.

The remaining tickets (roughly 25,000-30,000) are reserved for the German Football Association (DFB), sponsors, VIPs, and a neutral fans' lottery. Final tickets and hospitality packages will also be available from the official DFB Ticketshop.

In addition to buying DFB-Pokal tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels, offering verified listings and buyer protection for fans looking to secure a seat once official allocations have sold out.

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How much are DFB-Pokal 2026/27 tickets?

During the early rounds of the DFB-Pokal, tickets tend to range from €15 to €25.

Prices increase as the competition progresses, with quarter-final and semi-final tickets costing from €50 upwards through official channels.

Using previous editions as a guide, prices are likely to start from €75 for standard seats and could rise to over €250 for premium spots at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the Final on May 29, 2027.

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs' official ticket portals nearer the time for additional information, and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current availability.

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Where is the DFB-Pokal Final held? Olympiastadion

Berlin's Olympiastadion was originally constructed in the mid-1930s as the host stadium for the 1936 Summer Olympics.

The stadium has undergone two major renovations (1972-1974 and 2000-2004) to modernise it for domestic and international football and now has a capacity of 74,475.

As well as staging FIFA World Cup (1974 & 2006) and UEFA Euros (2024) matches, Hertha Berlin, who currently reside in 2. Bundesliga, has called the Olympiastadion its home since 1963.

Away from football, the Olympiastadion remains an important athletics venue. Usain Bolt famously set the men's 100m record there during the 2009 World Athletics Championships. His time of 9.58 seconds remains unbeaten.

Who are the recent DFB-Pokal winners?

YearWinnerRunner-upScore
2026Bayern MunichVfB Stuttgart3-0
2025VfB StuttgartArminia Bielefeld4-2
2024Bayer Leverkusen1. FC Kaiserslautern1-0
2023RB LeipzigEintracht Frankfurt2-0
2022RB LeipzigSC Freiburg4-2 (pens)
2021Borussia DortmundRB Leipzig4-1
2020Bayern MunichBayer Leverkusen4-2
2019Bayern MunichRB Leipzig3-0
2018Eintracht FrankfurtBayern Munich3-1
2017Borussia DortmundEintracht Frankfurt2-1

Frequently asked questions

For DFB-Pokal matches, tickets are primarily sold on the competing clubs’ official sites or at their official shops. They are typically released in phases, starting with club members and season ticket holders, before moving to a general public sale, if any remain.

When it comes to the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, the same process applies, although capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists are expected to receive approximately 20,000 to 25,000 tickets each.

The remaining tickets (roughly 25,000–30,000) are reserved for the German Football Association (DFB), sponsors, VIPs, and a neutral fans' lottery. Final Tickets and hospitality packages will also be available from the official DFB Ticketshop.

 

26 different clubs have reigned supreme since the inaugural addition of the DFB-Pokal in 1935, but these are the most successful sides in the competition’s history

Trophies / Club(s)

21: Bayern Munich

6: Werder Bremen

5: Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt

4: 1. FC Koln, VfB Stuttgart, 1. FC Nürnberg

3: Hamburger SV, Borussia Monchengladbach

 

The DFB-Pokal Final 2027 will kick-off at 8pm CET on Saturday, May 29, at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Gerd Muller is the all-time top scorer in the DFB-Pokal, having netted 78 goals in 62 appearances for Bayern Munich. The German goal machine topped the scoring charts during three of Die Roten's DFB-Pokal winning years (1967, 1969 & 1971).

However, it's another Muller, Dieter Muller, who scored the most goals in one DFB-Pokal season. He grabbed 14 goals for 1. FC Köln on their way to winning the 1977 trophy. Ernst Wilimowski also achieved that feat for 1860 Munich in 1942.

 

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