'It's a process' - Rafa Marquez renews USMNT rivalry from the touchline as Mexico fans dare to believe again

HARRISON, N.J. -- One by one, the Mexican starting lineup was announced at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

It was a slightly weakened XI in a classic late September international break friendly. Yet each player was met with an enthusiastic cheer all the same. Fans screamed for Obed Vargas. They yelled for German Berterame. But the loudest noise of them all came for the manager.

Rafa Marquez, suave, confident, and somehow just 47, is beloved around these parts - despite an acrimonious spell with the Red Bulls - and beyond. He is perhaps the best player to ever wear the national team jersey. He won Ligue 1 with Monaco once, La Liga with Barcelona four times, and the Champions League twice. Only four players have appeared for El Tri more times. If European success is a barometer of greatness, then Mexico has never developed a better player.

And now, he is their head coach. The face of the old generation has become the leader of the new. With his promotion comes a renewed energy, a bit more verve. And the fans that were once disillusioned by a team that didn't give them much to shout about are starting to believe again.

"He's [really] Mexican. He's a big player of ours. And I think we're going to have more aficionados now. People will come back," one fan told GOAL outside the stadium.

It all seems like rather good timing, too. Mexico, far too briefly, made their fans dream at the World Cup. They won all three of their group games without conceding a goal, before making light work of Ecuador in the round of 32. They were a dramatic late stand by England away from qualifying for a quarterfinal. The man who oversaw that, Javier Aguirre, moved on at the end of the tournament. Marquez is the fresh face of a new team.

Now comes an opponent Marquez knows rather well. His first meeting with the U.S. as Mexico manager will renew a rivalry he helped make so combustible as a player. There was the red card for headbutting Cobi Jones at the 2002 World Cup, then another for a challenge on Tim Howard in 2009. Few players embodied the animosity of this fixture quite like him. Now, from the touchline, he has a chance to give Mexico's renewed optimism something more tangible: a win over its biggest rival.