World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Portugal
After winning the UEFA Nations League last June by defeating Spain on penalties in the final, Portugal experienced a qualifying campaign of two halves for the World Cup. An almost flawless first three matches were followed by three games that contained too many lapses and inconsistencies that head coach Roberto Martínez and the fans would gladly have done without.
A 2-2 draw at home to Hungary, followed by a 2-0 loss in Ireland, during which Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off, threatened to reopen the race for qualification. However, any doubts were erased by a resounding 9-1 victory over Armenia in Portugal’s final match that got them over the line.
What to expect
Despite the issues that emerged during the latter stages of qualification, Portugal arrive in North America with extremely high ambitions. Winning the World Cup is far from an unrealistic goal.
At a minimum, Portugal will be looking to improve on their best-ever World Cup finishes, having made it to the semi-finals in both 1966 and 2006. Reaching, and perhaps even winning their first-ever World Cup final is now a genuine objective.
Over the past decade, Portugal have established themselves as credible contenders on the international stage, winning three major trophies, first at Euro 2016 and then the UEFA Nations League in both 2019 and 2025. Their squad combines exciting young talent with world-class stars and experienced veterans chasing the ultimate prize to crown their careers.
Man in charge
Roberto Martinez leads Portugal into the tournament with significant personal motivation of his own.
After coaching Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton, Martinez spent six years in charge of Belgium, though his tenure was something of a mixed experience. On one hand, he helped develop Belgium’s so-called ‘Golden Generation’, featuring stars such as Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois; on the other hand, results ultimately fell short of expectations, and thus he is looking to prove he is capable of winning on the international stage.
Martinez took charge of Portugal in January 2023, succeeding Fernando Santos, and his tenure began with a quarter-final exit at Euro 2024 following a series of underwhelming displays. He did bounce back to deliver the Nations League title, but he will be judged primarily on what happens this summer.
MVP
When discussing Portugal, one name inevitably comes to mind: Cristiano Ronaldo. This will be the sixth World Cup appearance - and almost certainly the last - for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who continues to score goals at an astonishing rate for Al-Nassr even after turning 40, all while chasing the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals.
"Winning the World Cup is not an obsession, and it won't change my place in football history," Ronaldo previously explained, though there is no doubt that lifting the sport's most iconic trophy would carry special significance for Portugal’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player. It is the one major honour missing from his collection, and would place him alongside his long-time rival Lionel Messi as a World Cup winner.
Ronaldo scored five goals in qualifying, and he will be good to go from the off after FIFA suspended the final two games of the three-match ban he initially received for his red card against Ireland.
One to watch
Portugal arrive at the World Cup with a squad largely composed of players in their prime, while their younger talents are already well-established names across European football. Among them, Joao Neves stands out as a player poised for a definitive breakthrough on the global stage.
The 2024-25 season saw the midfielder establish himself among Europe’s elite as he played a key role in Paris Saint-Germain’s march to four trophies, including the club’s first-ever Champions League title. The €60 million PSG paid Benfica for Neves’ services already looks fully justified, with his market value having nearly doubled despite a 2025-26 campaign that was disrupted by injuries.
His midfield partnerships with Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes could become one of Portugal’s greatest strengths, providing creativity and control behind Ronaldo and the attack.