Why England’s WSL has become a ‘home away from home’ for Australian talent – and how it has helped the Matildas hit new heights

Clare Wheeler, the Everton midfielder with 46 Australia caps, was just 15 years old when she earned her senior breakthrough with Newcastle Jets in the A-League. That same year, the NWSL launched and some of Australia's best talent moved Stateside, including Kerr, Foord, Lisa De Vanna, Kyah Simon and Emily van Egmond.

Over the next eight years, Wheeler watched from afar as the Matildas’ biggest stars put themselves through a truly gruelling schedule. From approximately March to November, they would play in the U.S., then they would return home to play in the A-League, then known as the W-League, until January or February, depending on the season’s dates and if their team reached the Grand Final. Those players would then return to America to do it all over again.

“I think that, for me, probably was a barrier to want to do that, to go to America and then come back and then play in the summer. You never got an off-season,” Wheeler, whose first move abroad was to Denmark’s Fortuna Hjorring in 2021, told GOAL previously. “Obviously, you would have internationals within that as well. That's why, for my first move, I wanted to come to Europe to have that full season.”

Kennedy, who now plays for London City Lionesses, was among the many Aussies who endured that relentless cycle. It’s easy to see why so many did; it exposed them to what was the best league in the world at the time, while also allowing them to come home and see friends and family for a few months. However, as Kennedy herself puts it: “I think it just got to a point where it was not really sustainable.”

The A-League was expanding, and now plays a season twice as long, while the physical demand on the players was already huge. It’s no surprise most were putting themselves “in a position where you had a break at some point,” as Kennedy explains.

“There are definitely moments in camps where you look around and everyone does seem exhausted,” Catley said back in 2020, after signing for Arsenal and breaking the cycle for herself. “Making those trips in from the U.S. constantly and then never actually having an off-season, it definitely catches up with you.

“I think that’s been a problem for us at major tournaments,” she added. “We’ve gone in with a full squad and then had players break down pretty quickly. As small a thing as it seemed in the past, the last few years, I think it’s definitely caught up with us and our bodies.”