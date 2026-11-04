West Ham were meant to walk the Championship - so what's gone so wrong that Nuno Espirito Santo needed to be sacked?

Nuno was initially appointed at West Ham on September 27, 2026, two weeks after being sacked by Nottingham Forest, who he led to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League in 2024-25 - their highest finish since 1994-95. He inherited a confidence-stricken squad in east London that had fallen to 19th in the table under Graham Potter, and couldn't deliver a new manager bounce, going winless through his first four games at the helm.

The Hammers then lost only one in six, before a run of three successive defeats that left them third-bottom by the end of December, and five points from safety. However, any notion of axing Nuno at that stage was dismissed, and the club gave the ex-Wolves boss their full backing in the January transfer window.

Star midfielder Lucas Paqueta departed for Flamengo, but Valetin 'Taty' Castellanos, Pablo Felipe, and Adama Traore all came in to try and pull West Ham out of danger. None of those signings worked out, though, as Argentine striker Castellanos and Portuguese forward Pablo both struggled to adapt to English football, while Traore offered nothing in the way of end product. Chelsea loanee Axel Diasi was the only new face to impress in defence, but his presence alone was not enough to save the Hammers.

In addition to his poor judgement on transfers, Nuno's rigid tactics, baffling selection calls and over-reliance on Bowen also greatly contributed to West Ham's failure. And yet the club decided to stick by him once their relegation was confirmed.

"The football operation always has to be our first priority and the planning for next season started as soon as the final whistle sounded on Sunday," West Ham said in an official statement after the final day of the season. "We held meetings with head coach Nuno Espírito Santo early this week and are pleased to confirm that he has expressed his continued commitment to the club - as we have to him. Nuno made it very clear that he is highly motivated for the challenge of guiding West Ham United back to the top-flight at the first time of asking. That must be the unquestionable goal for next season.

"Nuno has spent one previous year in the Championship and it was an outstanding success as he secured 99 points to win the title with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018. While the ultimate outcome on Sunday was a painful one, the board of directors believe that there have been broader signs of improvement and progress in recent months, and we want Nuno to continue developing that progress.

"A total of 25 points taken from our final 17 Premier League matches equated to 1.47 points per game - a ratio that would have resulted in a seventh-placed finish across the full season. Furthermore, we feel the clear improvement in squad mentality and togetherness since January, leading to that upturn in performances and results, makes him the right man to lead us forward."