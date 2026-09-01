‘I want to continue to be a leader here’ - USMNT star Chris Richards embraces bigger Crystal Palace role after fulfilling World Cup dream

When asked about the World Cup, Richards instantly starts talking about a catalogue of moments. There were the on-field ones, of course: the flyovers, the goals, the celebrations. The ones he’s thought about more and more recently are the off-field ones, though. Those are the moments frozen in time.

“Christian [Pulisic] got us all watches, and we did it outside," Richards recalls. “We did a little drum roll, and everyone went up there and did something stupid before receiving it. Everyone remembers that moment because it was just everyone being a kid again and just enjoying each other. There was this nervous energy before that first game, but that's how it goes. "

Richards spent much of his downtime with Timothy Weah and Mark McKenzie, watching Pop the Balloon or Find Love, roasting marshmallows around the fire pits outside their rooms and listening to music. Those ordinary moments allowed them to forget about soccer, be themselves and build a brotherhood that Richards believes will last well beyond the tournament.

“The main thing is we built that brotherhood, and it could never be taken away from us,” Richards said.

The World Cup was nearly taken away from Richards. After missing out in 2022, the defender suffered a pre-tournament scare with an ankle injury that, for a few weeks, left many crossing their fingers. For a time, there were doubts about the World Cup. Did Richards, at any point, feel those doubts himself?

“I'll say yes and no,” he can admit now with a smile. “‘I’ve had ankle injuries before, and so I understood what it took to get to a playing level, and, if worst came to worst, it was gonna have to be taking a pretty good painkiller. The good part is that I didn't end up really having to take any.

“For me, I mean, it didn't matter what it was gonna take. I was gonna play in this World Cup, especially after missing the last one. There was no way I was missing this tournament.”

Richards is thinking more than ever about taking care of himself and his body, especially after coming so close to missing a second consecutive World Cup due to injury.

“I've self-proclaimed it, but I think when I first joined Palace, I wasn't necessarily doing the most professional stuff when it came to recovery, nutrition and things like that,” he says. “Sometimes injuries are inevitable, but I’ve tried to incorporate things off the field that would help me on the field.

“I've actually been wearing the Stelo glucose biosensor, and it's been really good for, of course, stuff on the field, but I think the biggest difference I see is off the field because they go hand in hand, and so you know nutrition. I think grew up a little bit. That metabolism starts slowing down a little bit, I'm not the same kid as I was!”

Once this summer effectively ended with the USMNT’s loss to Belgium, Richards didn’t linger. He didn’t stay stateside for too long before heading back to London. It was a short break, he said, largely because he knew what the impact of a longer one could be.

“Going home, eating American food,” he says with a laugh, “it can do something to you.”

When Richards did get back to Palace, he entered a team already in preseason. He also entered a team that had no shortage of World Cup stories to tell. Palace had 13 players at this summer’s tournament. Only five teams in the world had more.

Because of that fact, there was a different type of reception for this summer’s World Cup veterans, but also a sense of normalcy for a club that has come to expect these sorts of achievements.

“I've felt, well, I think I’ve felt, a newfound kind of trust from the team,” he says. “I had a good World Cup, but I think everybody was watching everybody at the World Cup. You're watching your teammates play, and you come back, and everybody kind of has this newfound respect for the person next to you who did well, or performed at all at the World Cup.”

It has, generally, been a summer of change for Palace, though. The club has lost some key players. Those players are working to gel in these early weeks of the season. Before you know it, though, the next international break will be here, which will put Richards right back into USMNT mode.

When that happens, the switch will flip with a different type of mindset, largely thanks to a new teammate at Palace.

“I think the reason why it feels a bit newer,” he says, “ is that I have guys like Zavier here with me at Palace now.”