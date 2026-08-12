Unleash JJ Gabriel! The five Man Utd academy stars who can step up to fill recruitment gaps for Michael Carrick this season
Manchester United are still not strong enough to challenge for major trophies. That is the painful reality for supporters after a slow summer window that has only seen Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos arrive as marquee signings, for a combined fee of £85m (£115m).
Michael Carrick simply hasn't got the strength in depth at his disposal to improve on United's third place Premier League finish last term, not with the increased number of games that Champions League football brings. However, there may still be hope if he has the courage to turn to the club's young guns.
United have also completed exciting deals for 18-year-old duo Tynan Thompson and Cristian Orozco that may have gone under the radar. Thompson, who reportedly commanded an £8m fee after making Tottenham's senior matchday squad three times in 2025-26, gives Carrick another option on the left wing, while Orozco can help provide cover at the base of midfield.
A crop of new academy stars have emerged during pre-season, too, and Carrick should look to them to fill the remaining recruitment gaps. Below, GOAL runs through the five who could make the biggest impact as United bid to avoid yet another false start in the INEOS era...
JJ Gabriel
JJ Gabriel does not turn 16 until October, but he is already one of the most talked about youngsters in English football. The hype around him went through the roof last season, as he netted 29 goals in 32 appearances for United, helping them reach the final of both the FA Youth Cup and U18 Premier League Cup.
The teenage sensation also scooped the U18 Premier League Player of the Season prize, and, most importantly, caught the eye of Carrick. The United boss handed Gabriel his senior debut in the 82nd minute of a 2-1 friendly victory over Atletico Madrid on August 1, and he asserted himself admirably.
With some cute touches, assured ball carries and brief explosions of pace, Gabriel offered the visiting United fans in Stockholm a tantalising glimpse of his talent. As an unpredictable, two-footed forward - with the capacity to be particularly deadly when cutting in from the left - he is known for tying defenders in knots.
Gabriel can also operate as a No.10, and his versatility could be very useful for Carrick with both Marcus Rashford's and Joshua Zirkzee's futures still up in the air and Benjamin Sesko yet to return from a shin injury. It remains to be seen how the slight Englishman will cope with the physical demands of Premier League football, but there's no question he has the technical quality to make the step up.
Jim Thwaites
Jim Thwaites also made his first team bow against Atletico, and he completed 86 percent of his passes in a polished nine-minute cameo. The 18-year-old followed that up with another strong display in the U21s' 5-1 thrashing of Ipswich on Friday, getting his name on the scoresheet and dictating the pace of the game from his No.6 slot.
Some fans have drawn comparisons between Thwaites and club legend Paul Scholes because of his exceptional vision and passing range, which is matched by his relentless work off the ball. He plays with a maturity that belies his age and excels under pressure, serving as the ideal screen for United's backline.
Defensive midfield is a problem position for United, especially with Manuel Ugarte out until the new year as he recovers from an ACL injury, and Carrick could look to Thwaites to shore things up. He's a press-resistant, line-breaking midfielder who can also be counted on for wicked deliveries and shots from set-pieces.
Thwaites' advanced footballing intelligence holds him in good stead for a breakthrough year. He's cut from the same cloth as Carrick, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the United coach has big plans for him already.
Shea Lacey
Lacey made three first-team appearances for United last term, most notably off the bench in an FA Cup defeat to Brighton as he drove the team forward at every opportunity and impressed with his skill in tight areas. Unfortunately, though, he ended up leaving the pitch in tears after picking up a second yellow card.
That is the kind of blow that can derail promising youngsters, but it only strengthened Lacey's resolve. After struggling with an injury while suspended, Lacey returned for United's final Premier League game of the season, also against Brighton, and has been one of the standout performers on United's summer tour.
Lacey scored a superb goal in a thumping 5-0 win against Rosenborg, sweeping the ball into the far corner after being played through by Joshua Zirkzee. His quick footwork also won United a penalty in their win over Atletico, which Bryan Mbeumo converted, and he has looked comfortable playing behind the Cameroonian as an attacking midfielder.
Mbeumo and Amad Diallo will be ahead of Lacey in the pecking order when the season starts, but Carrick will need as much cover as possible in wide and central areas to cope with a more demanding schedule. Lacey's excellent close control and creative flair makes him a very useful asset, while his mental toughness should also help him earn a more regular role.
Jacob Devaney
Jacob Devaney is back in the United fold after a stellar loan spell at St Mirren in the second half of last season. The 19-year-old was integral to the club's successful survival bid in the Scottish Premiership, and has since made the most of pre-season opportunities that Carrick has granted him.
He produced an assured display in United's 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, and was also among the goals against Rosenborg, playing at centre-half in both matches. Devaney is a central midfielder by trade, but his athleticism and controlled aggression allow him to drop back when needed.
Carrick singled out the Republic of Ireland U21 international for special praise after the Wrexham game, telling reporters: "JD playing centre-half, it's not natural to him, he's played there a little bit, but not a lot and I thought he did ever so well. it was good to see him kind of take that next step. You could see today the confidence in his game, even though he was playing a slightly different position. He was vocal, he was commanding and I liked a lot of what he did there."
Indeed, Devaney is a a natural leader who has captaincy experience under his belt with the U21s. Beyond Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire, United don't have many players who take it upon themselves to drag the team forward.
Devaney has indicated he could seek another move if United cannot offer him senior minutes this term, but Carrick should make sure he stays put.
Dan Armer
Devaney may not be used to playing in the heart of the backline, but Dan Armer certainly is. The Scottish ace is a savvy, ball-playing defender, as supporters saw in his substitute appearances against Wrexham, Rosenborg and Atletico.
The sight of Armer driving out of the defence instantly brings Harry Maguire to mind, and he has made a big impression on the veteran United and England star. "I think Dan's been brilliant," Maguire said via United's official media channels this week. "Eighteen years old, playing in tough games and playing for this club for the first time. He's been magnificent at centre-back and, hopefully, he can continue to progress, keep enjoying working with us."
Armer may well have the clearest path to a starting spot under Carrick. With Matthijs de Ligt still out due to a chronic back injury and Lisandro Martinez nursing a knock after his World Cup exploits for Argentina, United only have Maguire, Leny Yoro and the 19-year-old Ayden Heaven to call upon at centre-half.
It would make perfect sense, then, to throw Armer into the mix. Standing at the imposing height of 6ft 4in, and boasting the tactical awareness of a much older player, he should have no issue adjusting to the competitive senior level. Like all the other players on this list, he's hungry, too. Carrick has nothing to lose by giving them all a platform.