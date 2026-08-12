Unleash JJ Gabriel! The five Man Utd academy stars who can step up to fill recruitment gaps for Michael Carrick this season

Manchester United are still not strong enough to challenge for major trophies. That is the painful reality for supporters after a slow summer window that has only seen Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos arrive as marquee signings, for a combined fee of £85m (£115m).

Michael Carrick simply hasn't got the strength in depth at his disposal to improve on United's third place Premier League finish last term, not with the increased number of games that Champions League football brings. However, there may still be hope if he has the courage to turn to the club's young guns.

United have also completed exciting deals for 18-year-old duo Tynan Thompson and Cristian Orozco that may have gone under the radar. Thompson, who reportedly commanded an £8m fee after making Tottenham's senior matchday squad three times in 2025-26, gives Carrick another option on the left wing, while Orozco can help provide cover at the base of midfield.

A crop of new academy stars have emerged during pre-season, too, and Carrick should look to them to fill the remaining recruitment gaps. Below, GOAL runs through the five who could make the biggest impact as United bid to avoid yet another false start in the INEOS era...



