Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have made up the Women’s Super League’s top four in seven of the last eight seasons, but ahead of every new campaign, there is always discussion about who could potentially disrupt the order. This past summer, Tottenham was a team many wanted to highlight.

While London City Lionesses went about their transfer business in a manner that was impossible to ignore, Spurs quietly strengthened a team that finished fifth last term, at least nine points ahead of every club outside of that 'Big Four'. Adding prolific forwards Shekiera Martinez and Kirsty Hanson, a talented playmaker in Victoria Pelova and France international defender Alice Sombath, among others, it was an impressive summer.

But after an unbeaten start, with 15 goals scored and just two conceded to get 10 points on the board after four games, a familiar question has cropped up off the back of two defeats - 6-1 to London City and 6-2 to Chelsea. It’s the first time Spurs have conceded six goals in back-to-back WSL games.

Tottenham have made massive strides in recent years, on and off the pitch, and their first season under Martin Ho last year brought even more excitement. But their record against the top teams, of which London City could be one this term, leaves a lot to be desired. Since promotion seven years ago, they have just two wins, six draws and 46 defeats when playing Chelsea, Arsenal and the Manchester clubs in the WSL.

On Saturday, Spurs host Arsenal in the north London derby, with their rivals stuck in a real rut right now. It presents an excellent opportunity for Ho’s side to show that they have what it takes to learn from some chastening losses and get the sort of statement result which proves that they can break through the glass ceiling.