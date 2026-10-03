How Romeo Beckham is stepping out of his father's shadow with Intra fashion label
Romeo Beckham was always fighting a losing battle in the world of professional football. His father, Sir David, was one of the finest players of his generation, an icon for Manchester United and England who also enjoyed successful spells at Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and the LA Galaxy.
Following in those illustrious footsteps was a daunting task, but Romeo gave it his best shot, starting out in Arsenal's youth academy before later joining Inter Miami - the MLS franchise co-owned by Sir David. He recorded an impressive 10 assists in 20 appearances for Miami's reserves, but decided to head back to England in January 2023, joining Brentford on an initial loan deal.
Brentford signed him outright that summer, and he was offered a new contract with the club's B team in June 2024, but took the decision to quit the sport just two months later. Per The Sun, Romeo decided to focus on his true passion instead: fashion. He inked a deal with top agent Paris Safe management with a view to "working with some massive brands", and hasn't looked back.
He had been involved in fashion from as early as age ten, when he featured in a Burberry campaign, and later modelled for Yves Saint Laurent and L’Uomo Vogue, while also landing a £1.2m deal with Puma in 2021. Taking after his mother, Victoria, Romeo found his place on the runway rather than the pitch.
However, both parents managed to pass on their business acumen and fashion sense to their second-born son. This year, Romeo launched his own sportswear label alongside Justin Saul named 'Intra', the first step towards creating his own unique legacy that he will hope can both enhance the Beckham brand, but also stand on its own in the football culture space.
Who is Justin Saul?
After hanging up his boots, Romeo sought out creative collaborators within the Los Angeles design scene. He visited Saul, an established American fashion entrepreneur and content creator who is best known as the co-owner and creative director of Elwood Clothing, and they immediately hit it off.
Saul, who has always cited Sir David Beckham as his ultimate sporting and style icon and played college soccer before starting his fashion career, acquired Elwood Clothing in 2020 and transformed it from a skate culture brand to a premium minimalist loungewear label. The company has enjoyed major growth under his direction, and secured partnerships with top retailers like Nordstrom.
Romeo pitched a joint project to Saul at his LA headquarters and their relationship quickly evolved. Saul provided the technical blueprint and manufacturing network to bring Romeo's distinct vision for modern, football terrace-inspired clothing to life. Intra - which is Latin for 'within' - was born, and the early signs suggest it could be a brand that has real legs.
The soft launch
In April, Romeo gave his four million Instagram followers the first proper glimpse of the Intra brand, posting a photo of himself wearing three retro football jackets inspired by England, Brazil and the USA with the caption: "Who wants one."
The Intra soft launch took place on May 29 in London, as a van displaying the brand's logo and details parked up in Soho, and 80 free England-inspired 'nations jackets' were handed out for free to the first people who tracked it down. Romeo attended the event alongside his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, and private celebrations later took place at Japanese restaurant Aki London in Cavendish Square.
On May 31, he showcased the collection in another post featuring Kim, Victoria, Sir David, his younger brother Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, all of whom had donned the England-inspired jackets. A black and white image of Romeo and Saul laughing together in a dressing room was also included in the carousel, and the latter confirmed a full release date of June 7.
'Love letter to footballing culture'
Romeo and Saul timed the first collection launch, officially titled "Nations", ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which was the perfect business plan. With the newly expanded tournament taking place in North America, the pair capitalised on a powerful blend of patriotism and nostalgia that created a boom in the demand for sportswear.
The digital storefront opened with a globally synchronised countdown to accommodate international markets in LA, Brazil and England. It stayed open for exactly 48 hours, with Intra explicitly stating that quantities were limited and this inaugural collection would never be manufactured or released again. In another shrewd move, the brand is following a 'drop' model for its releases; this eliminates overproduction, forcing buyers to act immediately instead of waiting for discounts, and often pushes secondary market prices up.
The co-founders also explained the brand identity in a romantic introductory message. "Intra started with a feeling most of us never forget: the one you have before the whistle, before the crowd, before anyone's watching," they said. "It's a love letter to a footballing culture that shaped us, cut and finished in the spirit of the eras we grew up worshipping.
"The kit that became a uniform for an entire generation, on the field and on the street. Long before anyone called it 'style', the game was already setting it. The players we idolised weren't just athletes, they were icons of how to look, how to carry yourself, how to walk into a room. In a summer when the world’s eyes turn to the game, there’s no better moment to wear where you're from on your back."
Romeo - who was able to attend several World Cup games alongside his family, with sister Harper spotted wearing the Spain and England-inspired Intra jackets in the stands - sent a separate post to fans of the brand that read: "Thank u guys so much for everything. It's just the beginning."
Great first impression
There will certainly be high demand for Romeo and Justin's next collection after the success of Nations. It was a genius idea to take cues from iconic World Cup jerseys and turn them into sportswear, with the designs scratching an itch for old and young football fans, and people who simply appreciate good style.
The duo worked on the mantra that "sport was always fashion" and describe Intra as a "brand with a memory" that doesn't fall into the bracket of a "logo slapped on fabric". Indeed, the Intra emblem - an angular symbol composed of sharp vector lines - is essentially a modified version of Reebok's 'Vector' logo and Diadora's classic crest, with the minimalist design used to replace where a traditional team badge or manufacturer mark would usually sit on a retro football kit.
Intra's visual identity does not depend on the logo, but rather on how it captures the soul of football heritage. With a chalky matte white finish, the England piece feels like an overcast London afternoon captured in fabric. The Brazil jacket radiates the sun-drenched warmth of Rio de Janeiro while leaning into the legendary Canarinho yellow and green design first introduced in 1953, and the USA offering is a melancholic nod to the 1994 World Cup, with muted red brick, collegiate navy, and cream colours giving it a beautiful vintage look.
They are all artistically nuanced creations that transport you to another time but feel new. Clearly, Romeo has a great eye, and the foundations have been laid for Intra to go on and become a trusted new sportswear brand with a global reach.
Independent credibility
Intra have made a mark in the athletics world, too, giving South African Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus the chance to design his country's team jacket for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Justus is a fashion designer himself, and has regularly promoted Intra via his social media channel in recent weeks. Romeo did his part by wearing the South Africa jacket when attending a Dallas Cowboys game with his family in July.
He was also spotted in Cape Town last month, fuelling speculation over a wider collaboration with Justus. It's been an endlessly busy year for Romeo that proves he has the same drive for success as his parents; from an acting debut in tennis romance 'Forty Love' to introducing Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2026 denim collection, he has seemingly popped up everywhere.
It is through Intra, though, that Romeo can step out of the shadow of both Sir David and Victoria. He and Saul have unified the sport and fashion worlds that the power couple have dominated respectively for so long, while tapping into a timeless market.
Romeo is honouring the family name after benefitting from the vast resources that have come with it, but has also managed to establish his own lane. Gaining independent credibility in the Beckham household is no small feat, and Romeo has done so while staying true to himself, which just makes it all the more impressive. Whatever comes next, Intra has earned our attention.