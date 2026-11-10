'We're working with a top-notch manager' - Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United? USMNT players stay focused as familiar rumors threaten to become reality

In May, just days after naming his World Cup roster, Pochettino was heavily linked with AC Milan. Reports swirled that he was taking calls from the Italian giants and that his focus was turning away from the USMNT. In a meeting with the media, Pochettino pushed back.

"If I were not committed," he asked, "then what am I doing here? I am here now. I am here, and I'm not going to go away tomorrow."

During that time, though, Pochettino did acknowledge his place in the rumor mill. Yes, he had been linked with jobs and, of course, the people he works with will always have their ears to the ground. As an agent or a representative, your job is to always look for the best possible situation for your client, and Pochettino is a client. There will be times, then, when, at the very least, those who represent Pochettino are in contact with others.

"Of course, we have been approached. I'm not going to lie to you," he said in May of the AC Milan rumors. "Of course, I have met some people from different clubs, but that is a conversation because we have friends in football. We have friends everywhere, and my representative works for me to try to find the best possibility for the future. That is normal. It's normal for all of my colleagues. There are a lot of examples of people under contract at different clubs who meet and talk to other people."

He added: "When I was in different clubs, I was always committed. Of course, there were times when people talked to me. I've seen this when I was at Tottenham, and I received offers and spoke with guys to say, 'I respect my contract with Tottenham'. That, for me, is the way we act."

Pochettino's contract this time does offer a bit of wiggle room. Reports say that a club could buy him out of his deal for somewhere around $10 million. And, from a USMNT perspective, it would almost certainly be better to lose him now than deep into the cycle. It would be uncomfortable, sure, and it would require a shift in preparations, but the truth is that U.S. Soccer is well aware of what it's like playing the Pochettino game, one that could end at any moment.

"We have plans for renewals, we have plans for interims, and we have plans for replacements, because you never know what's going to happen," U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson told media in May. "It's a global sport. There's lots going on, and so that's a standard part of us growing up as U.S. Soccer...We need to make sure that no matter what happens as an organization in our key roles, we have interim plans as well. We have development plans for potential successors over time, and so this is just a standard part of us growing up."

So what will the next phase of this look like? The truth is that U.S. Soccer doesn't know. Manchester United may not either. Ultimately, whether it's this job or the next one, all rests on Pochettino's shoulders.