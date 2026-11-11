Business as usual, but for how long? Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United links leave USMNT racing against time ahead of Haiti clash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- As the rumors of a possible move to Manchester United continued to swirl on social media, U.S. Men's National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino emerged onto the training field at the Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center. He hugged U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson, put his arm around Cavan Sullivan and greeted Malik Tillman. Then, he gathered players and staff in a circle for a quick meeting before training began.

The subject of the meeting wasn't Manchester United; it was the day's session. Pochettino's gathering was used to introduce three U.S. U20 players spending the day with the team in training. It was not used to say goodbye.

But that's looking more and more likely to happen in the coming days. Manchester United are reportedly set to get their man and, consequently, U.S. Soccer looks set to lose theirs. Yet, Wednesday's training session at the Arthur M. Blank National Training Center wouldn't have indicated anything was out of the ordinary.

Pochettino, for now, remains the USMNT's coach. It does, however, remain to be seen how long that remains true.