Mauricio Pochettino signed off as U.S. men’s national team coach with a 2-0 win over Haiti. He boarded a private jet in Cincinnati, still in Nike gear bearing the U.S. Soccer crest. Less than 12 hours after the final whistle, he stepped out of a car at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday. He was in an adidas tracksuit, the Red Devil on his chest.

And so the switch is finally complete. Pochettino has arrived in Manchester at long last.

He's arriving at a tough time, it has to be said. By the time the club plays Liverpool on Sunday, they could find themselves sitting last in the Premier League. Anfield awaits, meanwhile. It's out of the frying pan and into the fire, it has to be said.

Ultimately, though, this is what Pochettino wanted. He told longtime rival Pep Guardiola as much just a few short weeks ago. By chance, the two were both in attendance at Yankee Stadium for a match between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls. Guardiola, freshly unemployed after stepping away from Manchester City due to his own feelings of burnout, asked Pochettino the big question: Do you miss it?

"He said, 'You don't want to come back to the Premier League?'," Pochettino told reporters at the USMNT's hotel in Cincinnati the day before his big flight. "I say, 'No, I am happy here'. 'Yeah, but you don't miss every day?' and I say 'A little bit'."

He added: "It's part of what I miss a little bit. I miss, every day, doing something here."

That's why Pochettino traded a cushy position with the USMNT for the sport's most uncomfortable at Manchester United: he missed it. The daily grind, the highs and lows, the sense of purpose that comes from life under the microscope. He was happy with the USMNT, but at this point in his career, Pochettino doesn't need happy; he needs a challenge.

Manchester United are perhaps the world's biggest and, even before his arrival, Pochettino began attacking it. He's more prepared for it than ever, he says, and he's ready to work.

This is a job, though, that will test him in ways that Tottenham, Chelsea, PSG and the USMNT haven't. Old Trafford has chewed up and spit out everyone who has walked in since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik Ten Hag, Ruben Amorim, Michael Carrick - all different profiles, but all encountered the same result: the sack.

But Pochettino feels that this time can be different, which is why he actively leapt into the opportunity that no other manager has been able to figure out.

"It's true that, when this type of possibility arrives, like United, you say, 'Yes, I want that'," he said. "I want to prove myself again."