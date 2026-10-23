Lucca Brughmans: The future Liverpool goalkeeper aiming to emulate Belgium and Real Madrid hero Thibaut Courtois

Having locked down the starting shirt for Genk's senior side at the age of 18, his performances caught the attention of Europe's elite.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were interested, with Brughmans even visiting Los Blancos’ training complex. But as deadline day in England approached, Liverpool executed an astonishing swoop. The Premier League giants submitted a package worth a potential £30m, agreeing to a deal that keeps Brughmans on loan at Genk for the current campaign before officially moving to Anfield in July 2027.

De Conde later revealed the shock of Liverpool's "mega deal", saying: "My first reaction was: 'Oh boy, what now?' After all, a team had to take the field just a few days later… In the end, I got a call from his agency at 11am on a Sunday, two days before the English transfer window closed. Liverpool was serious. ‘This is the offer.’ And the very next morning, Lucca was on a plane to Liverpool."

He added: "People are saying: ‘It’s fantastic what De Conde achieved with his experience regarding Lucca’s transfer!’? Sorry, but that’s not the case. I never saw it happening that quickly or for that amount."

Brughmans responded to the surprising, lucrative transfer with class and professionalism. Just days after returning from England, he put in a dominant, Man of the Match performance against Anderlecht, pulling off two excellent saves to earn a crucial point.

"It was a hectic weekend, but I came back on Monday and trained immediately," Brughmans said. "It was good that I could return to reality quickly and just work with the team. There is no extra pressure or different expectations. Genk still views me the same way as six months ago, and I am very grateful for that. I have shown that with the team; they have all supported me."

Addressing his long-term future and the decision to remain in Belgium for the season, he added: "It is a good thing that I was able to stay here. Because ultimately, the goal is to become the first-choice keeper at Liverpool. To achieve that, I still need to take steps, and that is best done at Genk."

Head coach Jess Thorup has taken care to shield his young star from the hype surrounding his valuation. While Brughmans has firmly established himself as the club's number one, Thorup has warned about the psychological hurdles ahead of him.

"It’s the right choice for everyone that he stays for another year," he said. "He can continue to develop here and we have a good goalkeeper at our disposal. Although he is only 18, I can tell that he remains calm and focused. He has already been back on the training pitch for a few days... The realisation that his life has changed will probably sink in sometime in the coming weeks. Of course, a lot is going to come his way."

The results speak for themselves: in a routine 3-0 victory over KV Kortrijk, Brughmans commanded his area with authority, making a sharp save, keeping his third clean sheet of the season and completing 19 passes over the game. He remains a reliable, commanding presence for Thorup's side.