Romania are not a footballing powerhouse and, the truth is, they weren't back in the summer of 1994 either. Hagi, though, didn't care; he believed.

"I went to the U.S. with one thought in my mind: I wanted to win the World Cup," he said. "That's what I dreamed of and I tried to pass my desire on to the whole group."

And so Hagi and his team-mates arrived stateside that summer with that one goal in mind, one that, from a distance, seemed impossible. Prior to that tournament, the country had played in just two of the prior 11 World Cups. They made it to the round of 16 four years earlier, but did so by squeaking out of their group with one win before losing on penalties to Ireland. There was little evidence that Romania could be elite, but Hagi didn't care.

Romania began their tournament by beating Colombia 3-1, with Hagi scoring one and assisting the other two. He was on the scoresheet again against Switzerland, but Romania were roundly beaten 4-1. That set up a do-or-die game against the host United States, and Romania came through, winning 1-0 to make the knockout rounds.

It was at that point that Hagi and co. got the test of a lifetime: Argentina. Maradona was gone, of course, due to his now-infamous doping ban, but this was still Argentina, one of the game's elite. But in Maradona's absence, Hagi stepped forward, scoring a goal and providing an assist to lead his side to a 3-2 win in a match that is still remembered as one of the best in World Cup history.

“This is the greatest event celebrated by our people since the revolution," Romania coach Iordanescu said after the game. "It’s also the greatest moment in our soccer history.”

It didn't last forever, of course. Romania fell in the quarter-finals, unable to survive a shootout against Sweden. For that summer, though, the team was truly captivating, and none captivated quite like Hagi, who was named to the tournament's All-Star Team.

At the start of that summer, Hagi was well regarded at home in Romania, of course, while fans in Spain knew him from his brief spell at Real Madrid. But few others expected much from a player who for the season prior had been playing in the Italian second tier with Brescia, albeit he did lead them to promotion. Yet, when the summer ended, Hagi had became a rockstar. It's why Barcelona came calling shortly after, allowing Hagi to follow in the footsteps of his role model, Cruyff.

"Everyone in Romania wanted to conquer America," he told FourFourTwo in 2023. "After the fall of communism, we wanted to go to the free world. You can go a long way with sport, just as Romania did in gymnastics and tennis. It was football's turn to go and conquer. We played very well and were Romania's ambassadors." None were a better ambassador than Hagi, though his story had more twists and turns to come.