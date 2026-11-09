Folarin Balogun needs the USMNT as much as they need him: World Cup star seeks a reset after Everton collapse and Monaco frustration

The stars are back in Atlanta for the latest U.S. Men's National Team camp. There are familiar faces like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. There are rising ones, too, like Cavan Sullivan and Mathis Albert. And then there's Folarin Balogun, the USMNT's breakout star this summer, now trying to recapture some of that momentum.

Just a few months ago, Balogun was the man of the moment. The Monaco star striker had delivered at the World Cup, attracted Premier League interest and seemingly put himself on course for a big-money move to Everton. Instead, that deal fell apart, and the months since have brought an uncertain role at Monaco and precious few opportunities to play.

The numbers tell the story. Balogun played 314 minutes across four World Cup appearances. Since then, he's managed just 230 for his club. A summer that promised so much has given way to a season spent largely waiting for his chance.

Now, for the first time since that World Cup, he's back with the national team. The upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti offer an opportunity to find his feet again, rebuild his confidence and remind everyone why there was so much excitement around him in the first place.

The USMNT quite obviously needs Balogun. Right now, though, Balogun needs the USMNT, too.