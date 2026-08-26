From egotistical teenager to World Cup phenomenon: How Romario became a global superstar

At times, Romario seemed just as lazy on the field as his off-field reputation suggested, but he would constantly pop up in the right place at the right time and apply the finishing touch. He made it all look effortless.

Hiddink remembers, "Before crucial matches, when you’re a little bit nervous, he’d come to me and say: ‘Coach, tranquilo (relax). Romario will score, and we will win’. And he would. Not every time, but in eight out of 10 games like that he’d score the winner."

In his second season, Hiddink grew frustrated with Romario's constant late arrivals to team meetings and training. The coach was petrified his side were on their way out of the European Cup after a 0-0 with Steaua Bucharest in the last-16 first leg. He needed Romario at his best, so he turned to unusual methods to motivate him.

"I held a meeting before the game against RKC Waalwijk, and three days later we were playing against Steaua Bucharest,” he told the MidMid podcast. "I thought: 'I need to provoke that little guy somehow.' So, even though I normally never do this, I set my watch wrong by one minute. I knew he would arrive exactly on the minute [the meeting was to start]. So, I started at 11 o'clock and Romario wasn't there yet. One or two minutes later the door opened and I said: 'Get lost. I don't want to see you anymore.'"

When Romario argued that he was on time, Hiddink pointed to his watch and said wouldn’t be in the squad against RKC. He explained his reasoning: "The top players are going to react, and the near-top players are picking the wrong fight, you know. They're going to want pity, and they'll give you a trembling lip. The top players come back saying: 'I'll show you, pal.'"

The game got off to a horrible start. Steaua took the lead 17 minutes in, but PSV equalised less than five minutes later through Juul Ellerman's stunning free-kick. Soren Lerby's cross found Romario all alone in the middle of the box and he headed PSV into the lead just before half-time. The pair combined again early in the second half, this time Lerby sending it high through the middle where Romario’s presence unsettled the goalkeeper and defender, allowing him to knock into the empty net.

After another goal from Ellerman, Romario humiliated the visitors. He took on a pass near the centre circle, knocked it past one defender and then sent another centre-back plus the goalkeeper to the ground before lashing in from a tight angle to complete his hat-trick.

"Just watch the match, he was completely unleashed," Hiddink said.

Still, the coach regretted his treatment of the star forward. "After the match, I was beside myself. I said: 'Romario, you saved the day for us tonight, but I haven't been in the best shape for a while. I adjusted my watch before the team meeting.' He said: 'I suspected as much, but that really sharpened me up.' That was it, let bygones be bygones."

While the Dutch side were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals – Romario missed both games through injury – the Brazilian was the competition’s joint-top scorer with six goals. In his absence, PSV lost the title race to Ajax by one point.