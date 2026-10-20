Cesc Fabregas is the exact kind of coach Man Utd need after proving himself with Como

It helped that Suwarso told Fabregas that he wasn't under pressure to win, but instead "create an identity" that would help the club build a brand that they could sell to the entire world. Como had always attracted a lot of celebrity visitors because of its magnificent lake, but it's telling that A-listers are now turning up at Sinigaglia to see the best footballing side in Serie A.
"For instance, James Righton, Keira Knightley’s husband, wanted to come to a game after reading about how Cesc Fabregas was building an exciting team," Suwarso revealed in an interview with Calcio e Finanza last year. "From there, everything else followed naturally."
If that makes it all sound easy, it really shouldn't, as it would be desperately unfair to Fabregas to discount just how much time and effort he's put into turning Como into a Champions League team. He has proven himself a diligent and flexible coach.
There remains a perception that he is obsessed with possession football - and it's a perception that he has occasionally contributed to himself by admitting that there are certain fundamentals that he simply will never abandon. For example, after a 4-0 defeat at Inter, he was asked if it had been a mistake for Como to play their usual aggressive pressing game against a clearly superior side.
“I did think about it, but my head said no, and while it might make me seem stupid or sound like a loser, I am pleased with this, to be honest," he told DAZN Italia. "I do feel that there was growth from my team today, which doesn’t happen when you win and people call you a genius. After a heavy defeat, you learn more, you appreciate everything a little bit better. “You can then approach a game defending with a 6-3-1 formation, or 5-4-1, but I prefer to lose like this than do that."
However, Fabregas is by no means bound to one way of playing. This is a competitive and incredibly meticulous character who, with the aid of his backroom team, built a database designed to help him figure out how to break down "every tactical structure in football".
"I don’t want to be the coach that always has the same way of playing, the same way of attacking and defending," he insisted. "Yes, you have principles and structures. But I want to be as dominant as possible, and nowadays to be dominant, you need to have as many solutions as possible."
And, in fairness, this is the kind of tactical fluidity that one would expect from a midfielder that played under coaches with wildly contrasting football philosophies, from Arsene Wenger to Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola to Antonio Conte.
"I won as a player with every different style of play, so you'll never hear me say that one works and another doesn't," he wrote in The Coaches' Voice. "Also, on the day I arrived, the club, the owners talked to me about Lake Como, lifestyle, people who want to see a front-footed play-style. That’s what I was asked for. They didn’t say: 'Win, win, win.' They said: 'Win, but create an identity.'"
He has unquestionably achieved that goal, which is why it feels like only a matter of time before he's snapped up by one of Europe's elite. It's even been claimed that there's a specific release clause in his contract relating to former clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona.
It's United, though, who are much more likely to be on the look-out for a new manager right now, and there's every chance that they're starting to focus on Fabregas - who, unlike Michael Carrick, really is starting to look like an even better coach than he was a player.