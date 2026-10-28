The beginning of the end for Match of the Day? BBC's world-famous Premier League highlights show is under serious threat

It seems tension has been building behind the scenes at BBC Sport for some time now, which, in turn, has affected their flagship football show. According to The Telegraph, morale across the department is "incredibly low", which won't have been helped by recent job cuts that saw some 41 roles scrapped.

There was unrest on the eve of the new season sparked by concerns over the direction the programme is heading in. Staff at BBC Sport's Salford base are said to believe that Match of the Day is at risk of becoming a "second-class product", with the perception that the corporation is instead focusing its attentions on a digital and social content drive.

News of the behind-the-scenes discontent emerged after magazine show Football Focus was axed at the end of last season, having been broadcast for 52 years, while the Women's Football Show for WSL highlights was jettisoned, too. The BBC has also scaled back sports news bulletins and rights to other live sports events have been lost to competitors.

Speaking at an FT Live event in February, the BBC's director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski outlined his vision for the department, saying: "We're all living in this very, very, very different media landscape now where most of us are seeing things first on our phone anyway, and we're all swiping and swiping and swiping on the same tiny little screen.

"But we're not competing against who we're competing for before. [The] BBC might have thought traditionally it was up against ITV or Sky or various other broadcasters as well. That's what we're not. We're in a race to not be swiped up against people sending me holidays or clothes companies, or two for one chicken breasts on sale from the supermarket or football teams or athletes.

"We need to be cleverer and better and engaging people, all of us, in order to compete in a far wider landscape than it's ever been before."