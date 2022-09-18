World Cup 2022 squads: Deadline date & how many players can be picked?

Everything you need to know about World Cup 2022 squad deadlines, sizes and more

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is fast approaching and it won't be long before the best international teams on the planet descend on the Middle East to battle it out for the most prestigious prize in football.

Squad places are up for grabs and players across the world will be desperate to stay fit in order to give themselves the best chance of being included in their national team panel for the tournament.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about when squads must be submitted for the World Cup, how many players can be named on a roster and more.

When is the World Cup 2022 squads deadline?

National teams must submit their final squad for World Cup 2022 by November 13, 2022 - seven days before the opening game of the tournament.

World Cup 2022 squad deadline: November 13, 2022 World Cup 2022 squad size: 26 players Provisional squad limit: 55 players No. of substitutes permitted: Five No. of bench players: 15

While the squad must be confirmed by that date, many head coaches are likely to announce their roster in advance. For example, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has signalled his intention to confirm his roster on November 9. In most cases, a national team coach will name a provisional squad before finalising a panel.

In the event of injury of a COVID-19 case, replacements will be permitted up to the day before a team's first game at the tournament.

Getty Images

How many players are allowed in a World Cup squad?

FIFA has increased the number of players permitted in a World Cup squad to 26 for Qatar 2022. Squads were previously limited to 23 players.

Furthermore, the number of players that can be named in the provisional squad (also known as a 'release list') has been increased to 55. The limit had previously been set at 35 for the 2018 World Cup and earlier editions.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic along with the timing of the tournament - November and December are mid-season for many countries - are the reasons behind the decision to increase squad sizes.

In addition to bigger squads, FIFA has confirmed that teams will be allowed to make five substitutes during games, with the number of players on the bench increased to 15. Temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees celsius (85F) in Qatar during the tournament, so the welfare of players is paramount.

Clubs are obliged to release players for international duty by Monday, November 14, 2022.

When does World Cup 2022 start?

November 20, 2022 is the date of the opening game at the 2022 World Cup. Hosts Qatar will face off against South American representatives Ecuador in Group A. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (11am ET).

The competition will run until the final on December 18, 2022. The decider, which is set to take place at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium, kicks off at 3pm GMT (10am ET).

