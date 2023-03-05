Will West Ham sack David Moyes following Brighton thrashing?

West Ham have no plans to sack manager David Moyes despite suffering a humiliating defeat against Brighton on Saturday.

West Ham crushed 4-0 by Brighton

Just two points above drop zone

But Moyes is safe for now

WHAT HAPPENED? After losing 3-1 against Manchester United in an FA Cup fifth-round clash in midweek, the Hammers suffered yet another thrashing at the hands of Brighton as they lost 4-0. Moyes' men have now won just once in their last five matches in all competitions.

Despite the poor run of form, the club has decided not to part ways with manager David Moyes yet, according to the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moyes' future as West Ham boss has been the subject of speculation for some time. Earlier in January it was even reported that the Scottish coach could lose his job and be replaced by Rafael Benitez or Sean Dyche. However, Moyes has somehow stayed in the role, with Dyche subsequently replacing Frank Lampard at Everton.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Hammers are now just two points above the relegation zone and take on Aston Villa next in the Premier League before a crunch game against fellow strugglers Southampton.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? Moyes' side return to action on Thursday when they take on AEK Larnaca in the first leg of their Europa Conference League round of 16 clash.