Why was Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou replaced by Munir Mohamedi just before kick off in World Cup clash with Belgium?
Bounou, commonly known as Bono, was named on the team sheet for Morocco's World Cup clash against Belgium but didn't play any of the game.
Many fans noticed he was not between the sticks when the game kicked off, leading to questions as to when & why he had been changed for back-up 'keeper Munir Mohamedi.
Here is what GOAL knows so far...
When did Bono get replaced by Mohamedi against Belgium?
Bono was changed before a ball was kicked. He walked out with his teammates and sung the national anthem, but in between that and the team photo there was a delay. It was then that Mohamedi replaced Bono, with several eagle-eyed viewers spotting the change straight away.
BBC commentary team Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas did not notice the change 38 minutes into the match!
Why was Bono unable to play against Belgium?
The BBC noted that Bono appeared to be complaining about an issue with his eyesight before kick-off. The medical team seemingly took the correct precautions and changed him for back up 'keeper Mohamedi immediately.
Editors' Picks
- Senegal have big World Cup ambition - Cisse backs African team to lift Qatar 2022 trophy
- Argentina's Messiah! Winners, losers and ratings as Leo inspires vital victory over Mexico
- Ghana fans to Andre Ayew: 'Please tell Addo not to play your brother Jordan'
- Mbappe makes the World Cup his playground! France winners, losers and ratings as Kylian downs Danes to seal last-16 spot