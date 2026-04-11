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Ahmed Abdelhamid

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What’s Salah’s situation? The line-up for the Liverpool v Fulham match

Liverpool vs Fulham
Liverpool
Fulham
Premier League
M. Salah
England
Egypt

Liverpool are striving to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has named his starting XI for the club’s 32nd-round Premier League clash with Fulham at Anfield.

Liverpool go into the contest under intense pressure, needing a win to keep their slim Champions League hopes alive; they currently occupy fifth place.

Slot has restored Mohamed Salah to the attack, pairing him with Cody Gakpo and Rio Nsue, while leaving Hugo Ekitike on the bench—a surprise omission.

Liverpool line-up:

Goalkeeper: Mamardashvili.

Defence: Frimpong – Van Dijk – Konaté – Andy Robertson

Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Premier League
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL

Midfield: Dominik Szoboszlai – Curtis Jones – Florian Wirtz

 Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, N’Gomo

Fulham line-up:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defence: Castagne – Joachim Andersen – Calvin Bassey – Anthony Robinson

Midfield: Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid (King), and Alexander Bob.

Forward: Rodrigo Menezes.

Also read:
Salah in the spotlight as Al-Hilal and Liverpool eye potential swap deal.

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