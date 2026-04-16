The CONCACAF qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 offer a high-stakes blend of power, flair, and rising ambition, spanning from the frozen pitches of the north to the sun-drenched islands of the Caribbean. At the heart of it all is the United States, the region’s historical titan. Despite a period of transition, the USWNT enters every qualifying cycle with a standard of excellence that forces every opponent to play their absolute best. For the Americans, qualification isn’t just about getting to Brazil; it’s about asserting their dominance on the road there.

Canada, the reigning Olympic gold medallists from 2021, provide the perfect counterweight. Known for their tactical organisation and defensive steel, the Canadians have turned their rivalry with the U.S. into one of the most compelling narratives in global football. Then there is Mexico, a nation experiencing a renaissance in the women’s game. Driven by the explosive growth of Liga MX Femenil, El Tri no longer just aims to participate - they aim to upset the established order with a technical, high-octane style of play.

In the Caribbean, Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz carry the torch of inspiration. Having made history in recent tournaments with their athleticism and fearlessness, they lead a pack of ambitious Caribbean and Central American nations - like Costa Rica, Haiti, and Panama - that have proven they can go toe-to-toe with the world's best. Every match in this region is a battle of will, where one moment of brilliance can secure a historic ticket to Brazil.

Here’s GOAL’s guide to how you can tune into all the ties.

Upcoming World Cup Qualification CONCACAF fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch worldwide

Country / Region Broadcaster Canada OneSoccer Caribbean Flow Sports Central America ESPN MENA beIN Sports Mexico TUDN Sub-Saharan Africa New World TV United Kingdom BBC / ITV

Universal streaming on FIFA+

For many regions, if a specific match isn't being picked up by the local broadcaster, it is frequently streamed live and free on FIFA+.

Watch CONCACAF on Fubo

For fans who prefer an all-in-one streaming service, Fubo is a strong option for catching the action, though its availability varies by country. In Canada, Fubo is the primary destination for CONCACAF qualifiers as it carries OneSoccer, the dedicated home for all national team matches. In the United States, Fubo subscribers can access select matches broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Telemundo/Universo. Fubo offers new customers a free five-day trial of their service.