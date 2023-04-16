WATCH: Lewis O'Brien wasting no time! D.C. United star scores 11 seconds into second half to earn his side victory over Montreal

Just 11 seconds into the second half at the Saputo Stadium, DC United's Lewis O'Brien scored the winner against Montreal CF.

First MLS goal

Helps DC United past Montreal

WHAT HAPPENED? Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O'Brien netted his first-ever Major League Soccer goal as the Englishman turned in a rebounded shot from Mateusz Klich. The Pole let off a strike from the edge of the box which hit the post and came straight to O'Brien's feet, who managed to finish past a stranded Jonathan Sirois.

This is now the second-fastest goal ever scored in the second half in MLS history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: O'Brien's goal was enough for Wayne Rooney's DC United as they managed to hold on to the slender lead. This resulted in United's second win so far in the season as they look to make their way into the top half of the Supporters' Shield table.

WHAT NEXT? DC United travel to the Exploria Stadium to face off against Orlando City as they look to string together their first back-to-back victories of the season.