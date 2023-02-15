WATCH: Kevin De Bruyne shoves Mikel Arteta after he cheekily kicks ball away to stop Man City star taking throw-in

Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta were involved in sideline bust-up during Wednesday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arteta tries to delay City throw-in

Gunners boss kicks ball away

De Bruyne shoves him and waves finger in face

WHAT HAPPENED? The ball rolled out for a City throw-in and the Arsenal coach tried to delay the attacking midfielder from putting it back into play by knocking it away. De Bruyne responded by attempting to shove Arteta off the ball and then wagged his finger in his face.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident occurred early in the second half when the two sides were tied at 1-1. De Bruyne gave the visitors the lead 24 minutes into the first half and Saka tied things up from a controversial penalty before half-time. Jack Grealish then restored the Citizens' lead before Erling Haaland put the match to bed at 3-1.

WHAT NEXT FOR BOTH TEAMS? After the midweek tie, Arsenal will visit Aston Villa in their next Premier League match while City make the trip to Nottingham Forest.