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LaLiga
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoReal Betis
Book Villarreal vs Real Betis Tickets
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How to get Villarreal vs Real Betis tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Villarreal take on Real Betis in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Villarreal take on Real Betis on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

in their most recent encounter in January 2026, Real Betis secured a 2–0 home victory over Villarreal. Historically, Villarreal hold a narrow edge in head-to-head top-flight victories, winning 11 times compared to 9 wins for Real Betis alongside 6 draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Real Betis, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Villarreal vs Real Betis LaLiga kick-off?

Villarreal take on Real Betis at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 5
Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Villarreal vs Real Betis match at Estadio de la Cerámica, follow these standard steps:

  • Official Club Website: The safest and most direct method is through the official Villarreal CF ticket portal. General public tickets typically go on sale 1 to 2 weeks prior to the fixture date.
  • Stadium Box Office: You can purchase tickets in person at the Estadio de la Cerámica box office or official club stores in Vila-real, subject to availability.
  • Hospitality & VIP Packages: Premium matchday options and VIP seating can be booked directly through Villarreal's official experiences portal.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: If general admission tickets sell out through official channels, secondary resale platforms like StubHub can become an alternative option.
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How much do Villarreal vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Villarreal vs Real Betis match vary depending on the category and purchasing channel:

  • Official Face-Value Tickets: Standard general admission tickets bought directly through Villarreal's official box office range from €30 to €80 for general seating categories (e.g., Fondo and Gol stands up to Tribuna).
  • VIP & Hospitality: Premium matchday options and lounge access start from €150+.
  • Secondary Resale Marketplaces: On secondary ticketing platforms (like StubHub), prices typically start around €50 to €85 for basic entry and can reach €140+ for prime central views depending on availability and demand.
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Villarreal vs Real Betis LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Real Betis Form

Villarreal's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent competitive result was a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on August 23, following an opening-day 2-2 stalemate with Racing Santander. In pre-season, they beat Galatasaray 2-1 and Levante 1-0, but lost 3-1 to Lens. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Real Betis carry stronger recent momentum. Their last five matches returned three wins, one draw, and one defeat. The most recent outing was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Real Sociedad on August 21. They also beat Arsenal 3-1 and Almeria 1-0 in pre-season, drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth, and lost 1-0 to Inter. Betis scored five goals and conceded three across the five matches.

VIL

VIL - Form

RCL
L3-1
LEV
W1-0
GAL
W1-2
SAN
D2-2
ATM
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BET

BET - Form

ARS
W1-3
BOU
D2-2
INT
L1-0
RSO
W1-0
VAL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Villarreal vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on January 17, 2026, when Real Betis hosted Villarreal and won 2-0. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in October 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Villarreal hold three wins to Betis's one, with one draw, though Betis claimed the most recent fixture. The sides have also produced a 1-2 Villarreal win at Seville in April 2025 and a 1-2 Villarreal victory in December 2024.

Head to Head

VillarrealDrawReal Betis
2
1
2
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
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Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
FT
8Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Villarreal vs Real Betis Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Betis are placed seventh and Villarreal ninth.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SevillaSevillaSEV
220052+36
W
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220020+26
W
W
3
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
211042+24
D
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110050+53
W
6
EspanyolEspanyolESP
210142+23
L
W
7
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
8
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
20204402
D
D
10
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10100001
D
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
10100001
D
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
201123-11
L
D
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
15
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
16
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
201103-31
D
L
18
ElcheElcheELC
201116-51
L
D
19
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100101-10
L
20
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
100113-20
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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