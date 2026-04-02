Video: Khaled Al-Atwi reveals his stance on working with Renard at the World Cup

Khalid Al-Atwi, former technical director of Al-Ittifaq Club, has revealed his stance on working as an assistant to Frenchman Hervé Renard, coach of the Saudi national team, during the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Some are calling for Renard to be sacked from his position as technical director of the Saudi national team, given the recent decline in performance and results, with several names being put forward as his successor, including Khalid Al-Atwi.

Al-Atwi was asked about his stance on working with Renard as an assistant coach at the World Cup, to which he replied, in comments to the programme “Dourina Geer”: “Serving one’s country is an honour, and as I have said before, I am a servant of my country in any role.”

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He added: “But we must talk about the professional side of things. When I am an assistant coach, what exactly is my role? If it is merely for show, then I do not accept that.”

He concluded: "But if I have a say and a position, and it is of full benefit to the national team, then I welcome this as a Saudi citizen."