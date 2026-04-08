A content creator sparked a wave of anger among Real Madrid fans after he cut the hair of one of the attendees in the stands of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium during the team’s match against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

During the decisive minutes of the match, as the Royal Club was trying to equalize against the Bavarian side, it appeared that two fans in the stands were not paying attention to the game, which ended with Bayern winning 2–1 in the Spanish capital.

Instead of following the action, the pair decided to seize the moment to create content, as one of them—a barber seeking fame—cut the other’s hair inside the stands.

The barber, an Englishman living in Gibraltar who has around 1,200 followers on Instagram under the name Nogz_barbers, tried to take advantage of the major event to gain quick publicity for himself.

Despite Bayern Munich’s important win, this moment sparked widespread controversy on social media, where the video was widely shared and drew harsh criticism from fans.

French network RMC Sport reported that one fan described the scene as “disgusting,” while others noted that the behavior obstructed the view of some attendees inside the stadium.

The incident also raised additional questions, most notably: how was the barber able to bring a hair clipper into the stands?

This incident reflects a growing phenomenon: some influencers attending stadiums in search of controversial clips or a “trend,” even if it comes at the expense of the match atmosphere.

A few weeks ago, the Santiago Bernabéu witnessed a similar incident, when a Real Madrid fan complained about “TikTok content creators screaming throughout the match” during the team’s big win over Elche in La Liga.

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