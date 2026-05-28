VIDEO: AFTV founder Robbie Lyle joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on Beast Mode On Podcast to chat all things Arsenal & how his fan network changed football media forever CULTURE A. Akinfenwa Arsenal

From building AFTV into one of the biggest football platforms in the world to changing the way fans consume football media forever, Robbie Lyle joins the Beast Mode On Podcast for an honest conversation about Arsenal, criticism, viral moments and the reality behind football fan culture.