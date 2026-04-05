Video: A tough night for Roma... Inter score a resounding five-goal haul

Inter Milan thrashed Roma 5–2 on Sunday evening at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in their Serie A matchday 31 fixture, extending their lead at the top of the table by a significant margin.

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Christian Chivu led Inter in a complete performance, starting the match with the following line-up: "Goalkeeper: Sommer; Defence: Bastoni – Acerbi – Akanji; Midfield: Dimarco – Zielinski – Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Barella – Dumfries; Attack: Lautaro Martínez – Marcus Thuram".

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Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini selected Roma’s line-up as follows: “Goalkeeper: Svelar; Defence: Mancini – Ndicka – Hermoso; Midfield: Çelik – Cristante – Pessina – Rensch; Attack: Solly – Pellegrini – Malen”.

The excitement began from the very first minute when Thuram played a superb pass, which Lautaro Martínez met with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, scoring Inter’s first goal.

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Roma equalised temporarily in the 40th minute through Gianluca Mancini, who headed a cross from Rensch into the net.

But a minute before half-time, Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored a stunning goal with a rocket shot from outside the box, putting Inter back in front.

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At the start of the second half, Lautaro Martínez extended Inter’s lead with a third goal in the 52nd minute, following a superb through ball from Toram, who then scored the fourth himself from a corner taken by Hakan in the 55th minute.

Nicolo Barella added the fifth goal in the 63rd minute after following up on a rebound inside the penalty area. Roma then reduced the deficit with a second goal in the 70th minute through Lorenzo Pellegrini following a pass from Malen.

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With this victory, Inter’s tally rose to 72 points at the top of the league, whilst Roma remained on 54 points in sixth place.