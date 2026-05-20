How to buy USA vs Australia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lumen Field information & more

USA head to Lumen Field in Seattle on June 19 to take on Australia, in their second World Cup Group D encounter. The tournament co-hosts can expect an electric atmosphere whenever they take to the pitch this summer, and you can join the World Cup party by booking match tickets today.
The Stars and Stripes have a psychological edge heading into the Seattle showdown, as they clinched a 2-1 victory over the Aussies in a friendly in Denver last October. Haji Wright was the hero that day, grabbing a brace of goals.
GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for USA vs Australia, including where to buy and ticket prices.
When is USA vs Australia at the World Cup 2026?
USA World Cup 2026 Fixtures
The Stars and Stripes have only failed to progress to the knockout stages at a World Cup on one occasion in their past five tournament appearances. This is the group schedule that awaits them on home soil this summer:
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Fri June 12
United States vs Paraguay
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
Fri June 19
United States vs Australia
Lumen Field (Seattle)
Thu June 25
Turkey vs United States
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
Australia World Cup 2026 Fixtures
The men from down under have become World Cup regulars over the past two decades and they showed great heart when reaching the Round of 16 stage at Qatar 2022. How will they fare during these forthcoming fixtures:
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Sat June 13
Australia vs Turkey
BC Place (Vancouver)
Fri June 19
United States vs Australia
Lumen Field (Seattle)
Thu June 25
Paraguay vs Australia
Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)
How to buy USA vs Australia tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
How much are USA vs Australia tickets?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 16 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
Everything you need to know about Lumen Field
Lumen Field is a multi-purpose stadium in Seattle, which has been home to the NFL's Seattle Seahawks since opening in 2002. In more recent times, MLS's Seattle Sounders and NWSL's Seattle Reign have become regular tenants too.
While it only has a capacity of 37,722 for most MLS matches, this will increase to an NFL-size level (approximately 69,000) for the six World Cup 2026 games being staged there.
Seahawks fans at Lumen Field have twice claimed the Guinness World Record for loudest crowd roar at an outdoor stadium, in 2013 and 2014. The venue’s design includes a partial roof that covers 70% of the seating area, which effectively contains and amplifies fan noise to create what’s known as the '12th Man' advantage.
Lumen Field warmed up for its FIFA World Cup 2026 hosting responsibilities last year, when staging six matches during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Those matches drew an attendance of over 210,000 total spectators, with crowds of 50,000+ at two Seattle Sounders' matches (vs Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain).