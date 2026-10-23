Unai Emery issues rallying cry ahead of Man City showdown as Aston Villa boss targets statement win on fourth anniversary

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Unai Emery is demanding his Aston Villa side maintain their ferocious momentum as they prepare for a high-stakes encounter with Premier League leaders Manchester City. The Spaniard celebrated his fourth anniversary at the helm this week, a tenure that has completely revitalised one of England's most historic footballing institutions.

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Four years of transformation at Villa Park

When Emery first arrived in the West Midlands four years ago, few could have predicted the scale of the revolution he would oversee. The former Villarreal boss has turned Villa from mid-table dwellers into genuine European heavyweights, a journey punctuated by last season's Europa League triumph. As he prepares to face Enzo Maresca’s side, the mood at Villa Park is one of intense optimism rather than the trepidation that usually accompanies a visit from Man City.

The atmosphere during the recent 3-1 Champions League victory over Viking served as a testament to this new era. A massive tifo at the Holte End reminded the continent that Villa have "conquered before" and are "prepared for more." Success has become a habit under the Spaniard’s guidance, particularly in continental competition. The victory against Viking marked Villa's 12th consecutive European home win, a staggering statistic that underlines their growing stature. Despite losing six regular starters from their Europa League final line-up, the club sits comfortably in the upper reaches of the Champions League table, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Liverpool.

Building Villa for the elite stage

Emery is not one to rest on his laurels, and he was quick to shift focus toward the monumental task of stopping a Man City side that currently boasts a perfect domestic record. "Those three points fills us with confidence. We are comfortable, and of course as well getting balance, because after this match we are going to play against Barcelona, favourites, and then we play against Galatasaray away," Emery explained, as quoted by BBC Sport.

The manager is clearly energised by what he describes as "Villa 2.0," a squad refreshed by nearly £280m in summer investment. He is calling on the Villa Park faithful to replicate the electric atmosphere seen mid-week to help bridge the gap against the league leaders. "We now try to focus now on the Manchester City game on Saturday, hopefully the same atmosphere, the same energy. I am so, so happy but we must keep moving forward with the challenges we are going to face," he added.

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New recruits stepping into the spotlight

Emery has navigated a difficult summer that saw key figures like Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins depart, yet he has managed to rebuild a squad that looks even more dynamic than the one that secured silverware in Istanbul just months ago. However, the rapid integration of new signings has been the cornerstone of Villa's recent resurgence. Brazilian winger Alysson, an astute January arrival, has been terrorising defences with his raw pace, while £47m teenager Ibrahim Mbaye has shown flashes of why he is considered one of the world's best young prospects. Between the sticks, Zion Suzuki has stepped into the void left by Martinez with remarkable composure, providing a passing range that allows Villa to build attacks with greater precision.

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Further forward, Nicolas Jackson has reunited with his former Villarreal coach to great effect, netting five goals already this term. The most intriguing addition, however, is Johan Manzambi. The Swiss international was a major coup for the hierarchy, who snatched him from under the noses of Newcastle United. Despite being a doubt for the City game, his early impact—including a crucial winner at St James' Park—has already justified the £50m outlay spent on his services.

Experience and leadership remain vital

While the new faces grab the headlines, the veteran core of the squad remains indispensable to Emery's tactical setup. Captain John McGinn continues to provide the tireless energy required in midfield, but it is the career renaissance of Ross Barkley that has surprised many. The 32-year-old, a low-cost arrival from Luton Town, has already scored four times this season, providing both goals and much-needed experience during high-pressure European nights.

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Emery has been vocal about his admiration for the former England international’s professionalism and offensive output. "As a person, he is a fantastic guy. Ross Barkley is a very good player with experience, and his career, I don't know why, was going down after Chelsea. When we watched him at Luton, we thought, 'wow, what a player'. I am so happy with how he is playing, always being respectful whether he is playing or not. I am pushing him a lot offensively. I know he can score and can head the ball. I am very demanding of him offensively. I am happy for him," the Villa boss concluded.