UEFA Nations League 2022-23 finals: Dates, teams, venue & where to watch

Portugal and France have previously got their hands on a continental prize, but who will lift the trophy in 2023?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League is sandwiched around the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, with continental silverware in Europe set to be handed out in the summer of 2023.

The league phase of the third edition of an international event, introduced in order to cut down on meaningless friendlies and keep action as competitive as possible outside of major tournaments, began in June 2022 and ran through to September of that year.

France are the holders of the prize, but they will not be defending that crown. So who will? GOAL delivers all you need to know about the latest battle for supremacy, where that will play out and when.

When are the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League finals?

The finals of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League are set to take place between June 14 and June 18, 2023.

The mini-tournament will consist of two semi-finals, a third place play-off and a final to determine the overall winner.

Matches in the last four will take place on June 14 and 15 – the first of which will feature the hosts – with a bronze medal match and the final itself being held on June 18.

Which teams are in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League finals?

Group won Country A1 Croatia A2 Spain A3 Italy A4 Netherlands

The full list of sides taking part in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League finals was confirmed on September 27, 2022. The teams involved are the four winners of the groups from the A section of the tournament.

Croatia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands have advanced to the final stage of the competition.

Where the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League finals be played?

It remains to be seen where the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League finals will be staged. One of the four nations competing for the overall crown will be selected to act as hosts.

Portugal took on those duties in 2019, and went on to beat the Netherlands in the final, while Italy provided the backdrop in 2021 as France edged out Spain at San Siro courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Only two stadiums are required in order to take on hosting duties, with those venues splitting the semi-finals and medal matches.

Where to watch the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League finals on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom, the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League finals will be broadcast on Sky Sports and made available to stream on Sky Go.

FOX Sports will be showing the finals on television in the United States, while all of the action can be caught through the fuboTV streaming service.

In India, SonyLIV is the place to be if you are looking to keep across every minute of international competition.

Country TV Stream UK Sky Sports Sky Go U.S. FOX Sports fuboTV India - SonyLIV

