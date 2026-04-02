Two must-have signings... Real Madrid sets its summer priorities

Real Madrid’s management has clearly set out its priorities for strengthening the squad during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a Spanish media report.

Real Madrid are currently reviewing the names of their transfer targets to finalise deals before the end of the current season, according to the Madrid-based newspaper ‘AS’.

Read also

Real Madrid ready to offload player for Fernandes

in a month... Chelsea star offers himself to Real Madrid twice

Strict conditions... What is Flick asking of Rashford to stay at Barcelona?

However, the Royal Club is also keeping a close eye on the World Cup, on the lookout for any surprises or standout talents that may emerge during the tournament.

“AS” added that Los Blancos have identified two signings as their top summer priorities, with the main targets being a centre-back and a midfielder.

According to the newspaper, Real Madrid are looking for a midfielder with vision and the ability to lead on the pitch, as well as a centre-back of the highest calibre to bolster the back line, particularly given the decline in defensive performance this season.