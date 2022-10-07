Two goals in seven: Klopp explains Salah struggles for misfiring Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has explained Mohamed Salah’s recent lack of end product for Liverpool, with the Egyptian netting two goals in his last seven games.

End product has been in short supply

No Premier League goals since August

Reds not playing to his strengths

WHAT HAPPENED? That return may not be overly concerning to most, but Salah has set remarkable standards across five productive years at Anfield. He is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and a man that has contributed significantly to the collection of seven pieces of silverware – meaning that any supposed dip in form is going to be dissected in minute detail.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp admits that his side are not playing to Salah’s strengths at present, telling the Sony Sports Network of why goals are proving hard to come by for a usually talismanic presence in his plans: “So the position (has) not really changed and what he has to do hasn't changed. It's just how it always was when we don't play our best football, then we have been too static. That means when we are static, it's a bit more often outside wide. There are always moments where we have to be outside wide, but we need him as well, because the goal is a bit more central. You need to be there as well. And so the observation is not wrong. But we work on flexibility in that area as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah opened the 2022-23 campaign with three goals through four appearances in Community Shield and Premier League competition, but has only netted against Ajax and Rangers in the Champions League since then - with the latter goal from the spot.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? Having found the target against the Gers last time out, Salah will be hoping that floodgates have been opened ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.