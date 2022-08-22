'I think Salah found a right foot on holiday!' - Klopp sees Liverpool superstar becoming more complete

An Egyptian talisman at Anfield has terrorised Premier League defenders with his left boot, but now has another string to his bow

Jurgen Klopp has joked that Mohamed Salah “found a right foot on holiday” during the summer of 2022, with the Liverpool forward showing at the start of the current campaign that he is not solely reliant on a fearsome left boot. Said limb has done plenty of damage across five memorable years at Anfield that have delivered Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup honours alongside three Golden Boots.

Opponents have been aware of Salah’s most dangerous weapon, but containing him has proved impossible at times and the Egyptian superstar is now looking to add another string to his bow as he becomes an even more complete performer.

How strong is Mohamed Salah’s right foot?

The 30-year-old forward tends to deliver most of his goals and assists with his left boot, but he has clearly been working on other areas of his game, with Klopp telling Sky Sports of a summer that saw Salah commit to a new contract with Liverpool: “I think he found a right foot on holiday!

“He always develops. It's really crazy. I know a few years back he arrived and usually when a player comes from outside inside they use the inside of the foot to spin the ball and all of a sudden he had the full throttle - the Chelsea goal is a pretty remarkable one.

“This year he arrived with crosses with his right foot.”

Is there more to come from Mohamed Salah?

Salah hit 31 goals for Liverpool across all competitions last season, matching his return from 2020-21.

He now has 158 efforts for the Reds to his name from 257 appearances, with the record books rewritten following a transfer from Roma in the summer of 2017.

Salah will be sticking around on Merseyside for another three years, after penning fresh terms, and Klopp believes there is even more to come from a man that has been included among the nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

The German tactician added: “He's obviously a top professional and he really tries to add on things into his game.

“He is a top, top, top striker and with the numbers he had, not only scoring-wise but assisting-wise as well, it's big.”

Salah will be hoping to be among the goals again on Monday when Liverpool, who have opened the current campaign with back-to-back draws, take in a meeting with arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.