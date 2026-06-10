The Rest Is Football Netflix Guide: How to stream every daily World Cup episode

The Rest Is Football soccer podcast, which has been a huge hit in the UK, is officially making its massive global debut on Netflix during the World Cup.

Running as a special fixture for the duration of the tournament, the show is a major move for Netflix into daily football coverage.

Let GOAL give you the full global streaming schedule on Netflix, the exact release times and everything you need to know to catch every single episode this summer.

What is The Rest Is Football?

The Rest Is Football podcast launched in August 2023 and is produced by Goalhanger Podcasts, a production firm co-founded by Gary Lineker, that was recently ranked as Britain's fastest-growing company. While initially found on BBC Sounds, listeners can now stream standard episodes for free on various platforms.

The show is hosted by three former England soccer internationals, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards. For this Netflix/World Cup series, the trio will be broadcasting from New York, up to and including the day of the World Cup Final (July 19).

The famous soccer pundits are set to deliver a daily dose of unfiltered tournament chat, tactical analysis, and special guest interviews directly from the Big Apple.

While Lineker and Shearer will be live in the New York studio, Richards will primarily be anchored from his home studio in the UK, although he will be making a few select in-person appearances, apparently.

When can I view The Rest Is Football opening episode on Netflix?

The first New York based edition of The Rest Is Football is due to air from Wednesday June 10, which is the day before the opening match of the World Cup (Mexico vs South Africa).

Netflix has planned a total of 40 daily episodes of the show, which means it will be available to watch every day of the tournament, including non-match days.

Watch the official Netflix trailer here to see the trio prepare for their big New York move.

What time will The Rest Is Football be shown during the World Cup?

The 40 scheduled ‘World Cup’ editions of The Rest Is Football will be shown on Netflix at the same time each day, during the duration of the tournament, depending on your global location. Selected daily times are shown below, but the show will be available to stream in 190+ regions or territories in total:

Region (Time Zone) Daily Episode Release Time Eastern USA (ET) 1 AM Western USA (PT) 10 PM (previous night) United Kingdom (BST) 6 AM Europe (CEST) 7 AM Australia (AEST) 3 PM

After the initial release each day, the show will then be available to view at any time on-demand.

Meet The Rest Is Football hosts

Gary Lineker

A former prolific striker for Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, between 1978-1992. Lineker would hang up his playing boots in 1994, following a two year stint with Nagoya Grampus in Japan. He also shone on the international scene for England and earned the Golden Boot at the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Lineker remains the highest scoring English player at World Cup tournaments, with 10 goals.



Following his stellar playing career, Lineker would make a smooth transition into the media world, becoming the anchor of BBC’s Match of the Day for more than 25 years.

Alan Shearer

Lineker isn’t the only striking sensation on The Rest Is Football team. Alan Shearer remains the all-time leading goalscorer in Premier League history, after netting 260 goals during two stunning careers with Blackburn Rovers (1992-1996) and his beloved Newcastle United (1996-2006).



Shearer also netted 30 goals for England, famously claiming the Golden Boot at UEFA Euro 1996, which took place on English soil. For the past 20 years, Shearer has been a mainstay pundit for BBC.

Micah Richards

To give a defensive input into proceedings, there’s Micah Richards (or ‘Big Meeks’). The former right back picked up Premier League and FA Cup titles during a 179-game career with Manchester City (2005-2015).



At the age of 18, he was the youngest defender to debut for England and played in the 2012 Summer Olympics. Since retiring, Richards has appeared on Sky Sports, BBC Sport, and CBS Sports as a pundit.

Richards is never shy about hiding his emotions and he is pumped about the upcoming series airing on Netflix. “I’m absolutely buzzing for this, World Cup, Netflix, New York, and The Rest Is Football on a massive stage - what more could you want? It’s going to have everything people love about the show: proper analysis, big opinions, dressing-room stories and, knowing us, plenty of laughs as well.”



