The ideal Champions League line-up: Real Madrid is completely absent, while Barcelona has just one representative

UEFA has unveiled its Champions League Team of the Week, following the first legs of the quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich edged past hosts Real Madrid 2-1, while Barcelona suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon also lost at home 1–0 to Arsenal, while Paris Saint-Germain secured an important 2–0 win over Liverpool at the Parc des Princes.

No Real Madrid players made the cut, while Barcelona had only one representative, Lamine Yamal.

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Elsewhere, Donald Trump calls for transgender players to be banned from the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s World Cup group has been discussed, and Iran has unveiled its contingency plan for the tournament.

The ideal line-up was as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

Defence:

Maximiliano Araújo – Sporting Lisbon

Ruben Le Normand – Atlético Madrid

Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain

Josip Stanisic – Bayern Munich

Midfield:

João Neves – Paris Saint-Germain

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Kai Havertz – Arsenal

Attack:

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Paris Saint-Germain

Julian Álvarez – Atlético Madrid

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona