German football holds its breath tomorrow. All eyes turn to Frankfurt on Friday, where the German Football Association is preparing to announce Jürgen Klopp as the new head coach of the national team, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann.

The German Association had issued an official invitation to a press conference without revealing the direct reason, before "Bild" confirmed the anticipated move to present Klopp as the new coach of the Mannschaft.

Committees of the German Association will meet via video conference on Friday morning to secure final official approval for Klopp taking on the role, before the decision is announced definitively.

According to Bild, Klopp will sit on the press conference platform alongside the President of the German Association Bernd Neuendorf, sporting director Rudi Völler, and the Association's media spokesperson Franziska Wülle.

Klopp's staff includes names from the Liverpool era

In his new role, Klopp will rely on a number of close associates who followed him throughout his coaching career. Chief among them is Peter Krawietz, his long-serving right-hand man, who will take on the role of assistant coach.

Also joining the coaching staff is Dutchman Pep Lijnders, who worked with Klopp at Liverpool. Former Borussia Dortmund player Sven Bender, known as "Manni", comes too, having ended his contract with regional division club Unterhaching at the start of last July after two years there.

A contract until the 2030 World Cup

"Bild" revealed that Klopp will sign a contract running until the end of the 2030 World Cup, a move that reflects the German Association's confidence in his ability to bring the national team back into contention for major titles.

The deal became possible after Klopp obtained the approval of "Red Bull", the company he was tied to by a contract until 2029 as global head of football, with no clause allowing his departure.

No transfer fee will change hands for the coach's services. Instead the German Association will provide compensation through a donation to Red Bull's "Wings for Life" foundation, with Bild indicating the donation will be worth one million euros.

Klopp returns to the dugout after time away since leaving Liverpool, beginning a new challenge at the helm of his country's national team.