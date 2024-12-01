How to watch today's Tottenham vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will play host to Fulham in a London derby in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

At the edge of the top-five, Ange Postecoglou's men will aim to build on their 4-0 league win against Manchester City, while Fulham aim to bounce back from a 4-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tottenham vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm GMT on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Postecoglou has a lengthy list of absentees for the tie. Cristian Romero, Mikey Moore, Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are all ruled out with their respective issues, while Rodrigo Bentancur serves the second of his seven-game domestic ban.

Yves Bissouma will deputise for Bentancur in the middle, while Brennan Johnson will face competition from James Maddison for a start on the left side.

Fulham team news

The Cottagers boss Marco Silva will be without Harrison Reed after the midfielder underwent knee surgery, while the defensive duo of Joachim Andersen and Jorge Cuenca remain sidelined through injury. Sander Berge is a doubt.

Issa Diop will get the nod to replace Andersen at the back, while ex-Arsenal players - the likes of Bernd Leno, Reiss Nelson, Alex Iwobi and Emile Smith Rowe may have to face a hostile reception.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links