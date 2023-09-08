Spanish prosecutor files lawsuit against Luis Rubiales for 'sexual assault and coercion' following Jenni Hermoso forced kiss after Women's World Cup final

The Spanish prosecutor has filed a lawsuit for sexual assault and coercion against Luis Rubiales following his forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso.

The president of the Spanish FA finds himself at the centre of a sporting and political storm as a result of his behaviour at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales grabbed at victorious players during the medal ceremony which followed Spain’s historic 1-0 win over England, while he also jumped into the arms of Hermoso and planted a kiss on her lips.

Hermoso filed an official complaint with the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday, meaning that Rubiales could now face criminal charges.

He is already under investigation by Spain’s top sports court for “serious misconduct” and was suspended from all football-related activity by FIFA on August 27.

Rubiales – who is also a vice-president at UEFA - has refused to resign from his prominent posts and claims to have become the subject of a “witch hunt” from “false feminists”.

He has maintained throughout that his clinch with Hermoso was “consensual” and merely an act of spontaneous jubilation.

Critics have, however, united against him – with all 23 members of Spain’s victorious World Cup squad stating that they will not represent the national team again until Rubiales is removed from power.

Jorge Vilda also saw 11 members of his coaching team resign before eventually being sacked himself – a decision that he has refused to accept.

Rubiales is now waiting to discover whether a Spanish court will present formal charges against him.

If that were to happen, then sexual assault in Spanish law carries a possible prison term of between one and four years.