Spain could sensationally scrap 2030 World Cup hosting plans if Morocco is awarded the final

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A leading candidate to become Spain's next Prime Minister has threatened to withdraw the nation from co-hosting the 2030 World Cup if Morocco is awarded the final. Alberto Nunez Feijoo insists the showpiece event must be held in Spain, adding a major political twist to the ongoing venue debate.

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World Cup hosting threat

Spain's role as a co-host for the 2030 World Cup could be in jeopardy. Feijoo, the leader of the conservative Partido Popular, has pledged to withdraw national support for the tournament if he is elected Prime Minister.

Feijoo will only back the project if Spain is chosen to host the final instead of Morocco. Spain, Morocco and Portugal are set to co-host the main tournament, with the first three matches taking place in South America. However, the venue for the ultimate showpiece remains undecided. It has sparked a fierce debate over which nation deserves the honour.

Feijoo demands the final

The planned 115,000-capacity Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca is a strong contender to stage the final. Madrid’s Bernabeu and Barcelona’s Camp Nou are also pushing to host the prestigious fixture.

Feijoo believes Spain has a superior claim to the match. He highlighted that Spain and Portugal were the original co-hosts, with Morocco invited to join the bid at a later date.

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"The final should be held where it is fair and appropriate, where it is indisputable, in Spain," Feijoo told La Sexta's El Chiringuito programme. When asked directly if he would withdraw Spain from co-hosting should Morocco secure the final, he replied: "Yes."

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Political tensions boil over

Feijoo further justified his stance by pointing to Spain's recent footballing success. He argued that the nation is uniquely suitable to host because they currently hold both the men's and women's global titles.

"If Spain does not host the final, it should not participate in the organisation of the tournament," he added. The football debate arrives during a period of intense political strain between Spain and Morocco.

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In July, a surge of migrants crossed from Morocco into the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta. The humanitarian crisis has created a major political storm within Spain, with opposition parties criticising the current government's border policies.

Election looms for Spain

The 2030 World Cup will feature matches across 11 Spanish stadiums, six in Morocco, and three in Portugal. However, Feijoo's threats mean the entire geographical layout could change dramatically.

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The political landscape will become much clearer later this year. Spain will hold a general election on November 29 to determine its next Prime Minister. Incumbent Pedro Sanchez and challenger Feijoo are the two leading candidates. The outcome of the vote could have a massive impact on the future of the 2030 World Cup.