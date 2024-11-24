How to watch today's Southampton vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The two sides at the extreme ends of the Premier League standings table are set to face off, as leaders Liverpool make the trip to St. Mary's Stadium to face bottom-most Southampton on Sunday.

While the Reds extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 13 games after beating Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of the international break, the Saints suffered a 2-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Southampton vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Southampton boss Russell Martin will miss Aaron Ramsdale and Jan Bednarek for the Liverpool game due to injury.

The duo will join long-term absentees Gavin Bazunu, Ross Stewart and William Smallbone in the infirmary, while Flynn Downes and Ryan Fraser could return to the matchday squad after missing the Wolves loss.

Alex McCarthy should replace Ramsdale in goal, with either Yukinari Sugawara or Nathan Wood to fill in for Bednarek in midfield.

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained a hamstring injury in the Villa win and as a result, pulled out from the England squad. The right-back did not return to training either, so would miss the trip to Southampton - joining Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa on the sidelines.

While Conor Bradley should slot in for Alexander-Arnold, Reds boss Arne Slot confirmed that Virgil van Dijk is available for selection despite being released from Netherlands duty on "medical grounds".

Harvey Elliott returned to full training and could make his comeback after recovering from a foot injury.

Who will win the Premier League title? Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea Other 83918 Votes

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links