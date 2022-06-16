Southampton fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Saints will be hoping to do better than their 15th-placed finish last term, with Ralph Hasenhuttl surely keen to challenge for European football

Southampton will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Tottenham.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will then take on Leeds at home before facing off against Leicester at King Power Stadium.

The Saints finished 15th in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to push up the table and potentially challenge for European football.

GOAL brings you Southampton's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Southampton's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202215:00Tottenham v Southampton
13/08/202215:00Southampton v Leeds
20/08/202215:00Leicester v Southampton
27/08/202215:00Southampton v Manchester United
31/08/202219:45Southampton v Chelsea
03/09/202215:00Wolverhampton v Southampton
10/09/202215:00Southampton v Brentford
17/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Southampton
01/10/202215:00Southampton v Everton
08/10/202215:00Manchester City v Southampton
15/10/202215:00Southampton v West Ham
18/10/202219:45Bournemouth v Southampton
22/10/202215:00Southampton v Arsenal
29/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Southampton
05/11/202215:00Southampton v Newcastle
12/11/202215:00Liverpool v Southampton
26/12/202215:00Southampton v Brighton
31/12/202215:00Fulham v Southampton
02/01/202315:00Southampton v Nottingham Forest
14/01/202315:00Everton v Southampton
21/01/202315:00Southampton v Aston Villa
04/02/202315:00Brentford v Southampton
11/02/202315:00Southampton v Wolverhampton
18/02/202315:00Chelsea v Southampton
25/02/202315:00Leeds v Southampton
04/03/202315:00Southampton v Leicester
11/03/202315:00Manchester United v Southampton
18/03/202315:00Southampton v Tottenham
01/04/202315:00West Ham v Southampton
08/04/202315:00Southampton v Manchester City
15/04/202315:00Southampton v Crystal Palace
22/04/202315:00Arsenal v Southampton
26/04/202319:45Southampton v Bournemouth
29/04/202315:00Newcastle v Southampton
06/05/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Southampton
13/05/202315:00Southampton v Fulham
20/05/202315:00Brighton v Southampton
28/05/202316:00Southampton v Liverpool

Southampton tickets: Prices and how to buy

Tickets for Southampton's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Saints games on the official club website.