Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sheffield against Middlesbrough in the Championship in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Sheffield United look to go within five points of the summit in the Championship when they welcome Middlesbrough to Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Paul Heckingbottom's side look comfortable after a 3-0 win over Swansea that gave them a 10-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough, enough to put the Blades in the automatic promotion spots.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are also in red-hot form, winning their last three matches convincingly. They will hope to get three points again on Wednesday in order to reduce the points gap to Sheffield.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Sheffield Utd vs Middlesbrough date & kick-off time

Game: Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Date: February 15, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00pm ET, 8:00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 16) Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Middlesbrough on TV & live stream online

The game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States (US).

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Sheffield United team news & squad

Paul Heckingbottom will miss the services of John Fleck and Tommy Doyle due to injury.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, McAtee, Lowe; McBurnie, Ndiaye

Position Players Goalkeepers Davies, Foderingham, Amissah Defenders Basham, Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Clark, Gordon Midfielders Berge, Norwood, Coulibaly, Osborn, McAtee, Ndiaye, Arblaster Forwards McBurnie, Sharp, Khadra, Osula, Jebbison

Middlesbrough team news & squad

The only injury concern in the Middlesbrough squad is Matt Clarke who has remained out of action since October 2022 due to a back injury.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Steffen; Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles; Hackney, Howson; McGree, Forss; Archer, Akpom