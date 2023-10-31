Saudi Arabia set to be named 2034 World Cup hosts as Australia decide against bidding for tournament rights just hours before FIFA deadline

Saudi Arabia are reportedly set to host the 2034 World Cup after Australia decided against bidding for tournament rights.

Australia decide against bid

Saudi Arabia se to host 2034 edition

Had earlier announced intention to bid for the event

WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA had set out a guideline that bids for the 2034 World Cup will be accepted only from AFC and OFC member associations, which led Australia and Saudi Arabia to emerge as the frontrunners to grab the hosting rights. However, Football Australia officially announced its decision not to bid for the tournament on Tuesday, just hours before the FIFA deadline. Saudi Arabia have been left as the sole bidder for the marquee global event as a result, and it is expected that they will be formally announced as hosts.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have explored the opportunity to bid to host the FIFA World Cup and - having taken all factors into consideration - we have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition," read a statement from the Australian FA.

"Instead, we believe we are in a strong position to host the oldest women’s international competition in the world, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, and then welcome the greatest teams in world football for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Middle Eastern nation previously aspired to jointly host the 2030 FIFA World Cup along with Egypt and Greece. However, FIFA announced that the centenary edition will primarily be hosted by Portugal, Spain, and Morocco, with a match each in Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina to make it a truly global phenomenon with its footprints spread across three continents.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has set an ambitious goal through Vision 2030 to position Saudi Arabia as a leading destination for sports tourism and a thriving business hub. Hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2034 is a significant part of this vision, representing a major achievement and a symbol of the country's commitment to sports and international recognition. The country is gearing up to host several other notable footballing events in the coming years, including the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.