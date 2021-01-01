‘Salah seems sloppy, casual and off it at Liverpool’ – Exit talk has become a distraction, says Hutchison

The former Reds midfielder has been left less than impressed by recent showings from the Egyptian, which have come on the back of an exit hint

Mohamed Salah “seems a bit sloppy” and has been “off it” of late for , says former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison, with the Egyptian forward accused of 'upsetting the flow' for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Salah has been a talismanic presence for the Reds throughout much of his time at Anfield.

His stunning exploits on Merseyside have earned him a standing among the global elite, with his value to the cause without question.

More teams

He has scored 110 goals in 175 appearances for Liverpool, helping the Reds to the , UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League title honours.

Klopp’s men are back on the trophy hunt this season, but did drop points in back-to-back outings against and Newcastle during the festive period.

Salah drew a blank in each of those contests, with some big chances going begging for him and Liverpool as a collective.

The 28-year-old has been hinting that he could take on a new challenge outside of at some stage in the near future, with a transfer door being left open to La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Hutchison believes renewed speculation is proving to be an unwelcome distraction for Salah, with his recent displays not as productive as Liverpool would expect.

He told Optus Sport on the back of a goalless draw away at Newcastle: “I think he is world class. But he frustrates you when you watch him play, and not just with his finishing.

“It’s the simple things, he doesn’t complete a 10-yard pass, he seems a bit sloppy, bit casual.

“Sometimes he upsets the flow of Liverpool. He can give a ball away and Liverpool have to start again.

Article continues below

“Maybe the noises of Real and Barca may have affected him a little – but he seems off it.”

Salah will get another opportunity to find his groove on Monday when table-topping Liverpool take in a trip to .

That long journey to the south coast will be made with Klopp’s side sat at the Premier League summit, but with arch-rivals having pulled level with them on points.