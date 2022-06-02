Rudiger completes free transfer to Real Madrid from Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has completed a free transfer to Real Madrid from Chelsea, it has been confirmed.

The centre-back’s contract at Stamford Bridge expired this summer and he rejected the Blues’ efforts to tie him to a new deal.

Instead, he has opted to make the move to the European and Spanish champions, signing a four-year contract.

What has been said about Rudiger's move to Real Madrid?

Rudiger announced on Twitter on Thursday shortly after his transfer was announced by both clubs: "I'm proud to announce that I'll be joining [Real Madrid].

"I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club."

Madrid confirmed that he will be tied to the club until 2026, publishing a statement that read: “Real Madrid CF has reached an agreement with the player Antonio Rüdiger, who will be linked to the club for the next four seasons.

“Next Monday, June 20, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Antonio Rüdiger as a new Real Madrid player will take place.”